Travis Tritt’s Throwback Song of Choice Has Us Wishing for 90s Country Music

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 20 hours ago
Travis Tritt was one of the biggest stars back in the nineties. You couldn’t escape his music if you listened to the radio. On the other hand, who would want to? The guy had hit after hit. Like most good country artists, his music ran the gamut of emotions. If you were heartbroken, TT had you covered. If you needed some drinking music, you could go to the same source for the soundtrack. He had just about everything in between, too. Even songs that radio programmers and critics didn’t like were pure gold. For instance, he caught a ton of heat for “Put Some Drive in Your Country,” but fans loved it.

Recently, Travis Tritt dropped his first album in a long time. Set in Stone sounds like a time capsule. If you didn’t know any better, you could believe that it dropped back in Tritt’s heyday. That album gives nineties country fans hope. Someone is definitely still out there carrying the torch for one of the genre’s best decades.

Earlier today, Travis Tritt took us all the way back to 1998. He shared a Throwback Thursday tweet with the video for his hit “If I Lost You.” The song was the first single from his 1998 album No More Looking Over My Shoulder. He co-penned the track with Stewart Harris and it went to number 29 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.

Travis Tritt’s Throwback Hit

Travis Tritt has plenty of outlaw anthems and drinking tunes. “If I Lost You,” however, shows that he knows how to tug at the ol’ heartstrings.

“If I Lost You,” is a love song all about a man who has had a tough life but finds a love that carries him through. In the song, TT sings about how his lady love is the only thing that makes life worth living. If she wasn’t around anymore, he wouldn’t have anything.

The chorus hits right in the feelings. “But if I lost you, there’d be no sunshine shining through. / I don’t know what in the world I would do if I lost you.” He goes on to say that he would be like a bird without wings or a ship without a harbor. Basically, he would be utterly lost without her. As far as love songs go, this one is top-notch.

The video, though, takes it to a whole other level. This came out at a time when music videos were basically short films. Travis Tritt stars in the “If I Lost You’ video. He plays a disabled father. His pregnant wife died. But, doctors were able to save the baby. The bulk of the video takes place five years later and shows him interacting with his cute-as-a-button on-screen daughter. If you’re going to watch the video, have a couple of tissues on hand.

If you’re looking for more Travis Tritt, you can stream his new album right now. On the other hand, if you want to hear him talk about the creative process behind the album, how he brought the Eagles back together as well as his rise to fame, check him out on The Road You Leave Behind with Marty Smith.

