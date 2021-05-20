newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

‘Yellowstone’ TV Encourages Fans to Take ‘Soothing Visit’ to the Ranch in Honor of ‘Mental Health Action’ Day

By Thad Mitchell
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Today (Thursday) is “Mental Health Action” day in the U.S. and “Yellowstone” producers are reminding fans to make a little time for themselves. Mental Health Action day was created to raise awareness regarding mental health issues that plague millions of people. With a deadly pandemic hovering above our heads, medical experts say mental health awareness is more critical than ever. The event was created to remind and encourage people to take extra care of their mental health with a variety of methods. Many social media accounts are also urging people to self-evaluate and seek assistance if need be.

outsider.com
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

89K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ranch#Mental Health Issues#Mental Health Care#Day Care#Social Awareness#Social Care#Mental Health Action Day#Mental Health Awareness#Raise Awareness#Social Media Page#People#Medical Experts#Scenes#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Related
Colorado Statehealthleadersmedia.com

Riding Herd on Mental Health in Colorado Ranching Country

The American Farm Bureau Federation found that about 3 in 5 rural adults reported that the pandemic has affected mental health in their communities, while two-thirds of farmers and farmworkers said the pandemic has impacted their mental health. This article was published on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 inKaiser Health News. This story also ran on People.com.
Mental Healthcampaignlive.com

The Ad Council draws attention to youth mental health

The Ad Council has joined forces with The Jed Foundation (JED) and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to help young people talk about mental health. Since its launch in 2018, the “Seize the Awkward” campaign has provided 16 to 24-year olds with tools and resources to look after their own mental health and that of their friends.
Mental HealthEscanaba Daily Press

Mental Health Awareness Month takes on new importance

After a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic challenged the mental resiliency of all Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service (MDHHS) join mental health advocates across the nation in recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month. Observed nationally since 1949, Mental Health Awareness...
Minoritiesbenefitnews.com

Why Black employees aren't comfortable asking for mental health support

Black employees are stressed — but feel forced to stay silent. The events of the past year have added emotional strain for Black and BIPOC employees, leading to increased instances of anxiety and depression. Half of Black employees said they have struggled with their mental health during the pandemic, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, yet less than 5% have sought out care.
Mental Healthblandinonbroadband.org

Mental Health Telehealth Visits increase by 2,515 percent during pandemic

Medica members accessing mental health care through telehealth technology has increased by 2,515 percent since the pandemic began in March 2020. Meanwhile, Medica’s network of providers offering mental health care via telehealth has increased more than sixfold in the same period. More details…. In the first quarter of 2020, early...
Mental HealthDearborn Press & Guide

Take action this month to prioritize mental health wellness

This past year presented so many different challenges and obstacles that tested our strength and resiliency. The global pandemic forced us to cope with situations we never even imagined, and a lot of us struggled with our mental health as a result. The good news is that there are tools and resources available that can support the well-being of individuals and communities.
Kidsumn.edu

Talking teenage mental health with the U of M

Every year, statewide data show that depression and suicidality are increasing among Minnesota’s youth. In a recently published study, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that, for public school students overall in Minnesota and for the majority of specific racial and ethnic subgroups, teenagers who get more sleep and have strong parent relationships have reduced rates of depressive symptoms, suicide ideation and suicide attempts.
Mental Healthinterplasinsights.com

Polypipe shows commitment to employees’ mental health during Mental Health Awareness Week 2021

Polypipe Building Services has announced its commitment to taking care of the mental health of its employees by recently adding four more Mental Health First Aiders. Kent-based building services specialist Polypipe now has 16 Mental Health First Aiders across their sites and also aims to have 100 per cent of managers trained in mental health awareness by June 2021.
Mental Healthaccountingtoday.com

Mental health: The elephant in the room

It’s been a long year of uncertainty, hasn’t it? Two delayed tax seasons, tons of new tax legislation, businesses closing and people suffering. This all takes a toll on our mental health. But what do we do when we still have to show up to work, show up for our colleagues and our families, and still take care of ourselves?
Mental HealthCourier News

Oprah, Prince Harry reunite for Apple TV+ mental health show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are teaming up for a series that will delve into mental health issues and feature segments from athletes and stars like Lady Gaga and Glenn Close. “The Me You Can’t See” will be a multi-part documentary series that will debut on...
Boulder, COboulderjewishnews.org

Congregation Har HaShem Joins Mental Health Action Day

Largest Cross-Sector Effort to Shift from Awareness to Action for Emotional Wellbeing. Congregation Har HaShem and more than 900 partners will encourage and empower people to take #MentalHealthAction on Thursday, May 20. More information and full list of partners at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org. Boulder, CO — To address a global mental health...
Mental Healthgoodtherapy.org

How to Take a Mental Health Day

Most people experience stress, anxiety, depression, and other negative mental health effects to some degree. At the very least, we all know stress, whether from our job, home life, relationships, or other life factors. While lower levels of stress may be manageable, increased stress levels can lead to poor mental health or burnout if left unaddressed. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by stress, it might be time to take a mental health day.
Old Westbury, NYnyit.edu

Raising Mental Health Awareness

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spark a long-overdue conversation on mental health, May 2021 could mark the most critical Mental Health Awareness Month yet. During the pandemic, approximately 4 in 10 adults in the United States have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, up from 1 in 10 adults who experienced these symptoms in 2019. Of course, not all groups experienced hardships equally. Both the pandemic and the highly charged environment of the last year have exacerbated the already disparate mental health needs for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) communities, which experienced the additional emotional burden of racial violence. Studies also show that members of the LGBTQ+ community are experiencing pandemic hardships differently than non-LGBTQ+ people. A recent analysis found that three-fourths of LGBT people say pandemic-related stress has had a negative impact on their mental health, as compared to 49 percent of those who do not identify as LGBT.
Hancock County, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

Leaders issue call to action on mental health

HANCOCK COUNTY — The emergency call for help came from McCordsville. The family couldn’t control their teenage daughter, who was violent and had a history of mood disorders. These types of calls are no longer unusual in the life of first-responders. They are, in fact, occurring on a daily basis throughout the county.
Mental Healthcwuobserver.com

Editorial: There is a mental health crisis in America

Over the past year, there has been a drastic and concerning rise in people reporting mental health issues in America. According to a study published by Boston University, half of all college students screened positive for either depression or anxiety in the fall of 2020. The same study found that 66% of college students say they are struggling with loneliness and isolation.
Philadelphia, PAphysiciansweekly.com

ED Visits for Pediatric Mental Health Issues Up During COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The proportion of emergency department visits for pediatric mental health (MH) conditions increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a research letter published online April 30 in JAMA Network Open. Polina Krass, M.D., from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and colleagues assessed changes in...
Mental HealthBillboard

10 Times Selena Gomez Has Stressed Mental Health Awareness

The 28-year-old award-winning singer and outspoken mental health advocate has spoken with distinguished individuals, such as current Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama's surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy, about the topic and how it's affecting young and old people alike. Gomez's latest campaign with her beauty brand Rare Beauty, Mental Health 101, states "7 out of 10 Gen Zers were most likely to report experiencing common symptoms of depression -- with pre-teens and teens having the the highest rate of suicide ideations as compared to other age groups." Additionally, one in five adults experience some kind of mental illness each year, a number which could very well increase once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.