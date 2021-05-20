‘Yellowstone’ TV Encourages Fans to Take ‘Soothing Visit’ to the Ranch in Honor of ‘Mental Health Action’ Day
Today (Thursday) is “Mental Health Action” day in the U.S. and “Yellowstone” producers are reminding fans to make a little time for themselves. Mental Health Action day was created to raise awareness regarding mental health issues that plague millions of people. With a deadly pandemic hovering above our heads, medical experts say mental health awareness is more critical than ever. The event was created to remind and encourage people to take extra care of their mental health with a variety of methods. Many social media accounts are also urging people to self-evaluate and seek assistance if need be.outsider.com