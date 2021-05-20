newsbreak-logo
Hear every song mentioned in Rico Nasty’s episode of The FADER Uncovered

By David Renshaw
The FADER
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second full episode of The FADER Uncovered, a brand new podcast series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is up now and available for download wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Ronson sits down with Rico Nasty, one of the most innovative voices in new music, to discuss her rise from being an unsigned artist to where she is today, finding her own unique style along the way and seeing her influence rub off on the next generation of rappers, plus her memories of a truly wild live show in London.

