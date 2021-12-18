ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins schedule: Tua Tagovailoa, Brian Flores can win sixth straight in Week 15

By Matt Johnson
 5 days ago

Sportsnaut’s preseason Miami Dolphins record projection: 11-6

Miami Dolphins schedule

Week 15 – vs. New York Jets

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 TBD TBD
  • Spread: Dolphins -9.5
  • Moneyline: Dolphins -450, Jets +360
  • Over/Under: 41.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 13

Week 16 – @ New Orleans Saints

Date Time (ET) TV
Monday, Dec. 27 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Week 16 schedule prediction: Saints 27, Dolphins 17

Week 17 – @ Tennessee Titans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS
  • Week 17 schedule prediction: Titans 27, Dolphins 14

Week 18 – vs. New England Patriots

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS
  • Week 18 schedule prediction: Patriots 17, Dolphins 14

Disclaimer: All our predictions are based on the Dolphins keeping and starting these key players:

NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

Miami Dolphins season so far

Week 1 — Miami Dolphins won on the road against the New England Patriots, 17-16

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:05 PM on CBS
  • Spread: Patriots -3.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Patriots -195, Dolphins +165
  • Over/Under: 43.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 20, Dolphins 17

Week 2 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills, 35-0

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Bills -3.5 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Dolphins +150; Bills -175
  • Over/Under: 47
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 28, Dolphins 24

Week 3 — Miami Dolphins lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, 31-28

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Odds: Raiders -4.0
  • Moneyline: Dolphins +165; Raiders -200
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 21, Dolphins 16

Week 4 –  Miami Dolphins defeated by Indianapolis Colts, 27-17

  • Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Dolphins (-140), Colts (+130)
  • Over/under: 41.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 17, Colts 13

Week 5 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 45-17

  • Spread: Buccaneers -10.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline : Buccaneers (-650), Dolphins (+450)
  • Over/Under: 48 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaners 31, Dolphins 17

Week 6 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-20

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9:30 AM
  • Point spread: Dolphins -3 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Dolphins (-165), Jaguars (+140)
  • Over/under: 47.0 total points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Jaguars 27, Dolphins 24

Week 7 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Atlanta Falcons, 30-28

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 PM EST
  • Spread: Falcons -2.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Falcons (-135), Dolphins (+115)
  • Over/Under: 47.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Falcons 27, Dolphins 21

Week 8 – Miami Dolphins lost to Buffalo Bills, 26-11

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM
  • Point spread: Bills -14.0, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Bills (-1000), Dolphins (+675)
  • Over/under: 48.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 14

Week 9 – Miami Dolphins defeated the Houston Texans, 17-9

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST
  • Line: Dolphins -6.5, ( BetMGM )
  • Spread: Dolphins (-300), Texans (+250)
  • Over/Under: 46.0 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 27, Texans 17

Week 10 — Miami Dolphins beat Baltimore Ravens, 22-10

  • When: Thursday, November 11 at 8:20 PM EST on FOX, NFLN and Amazon
  • Point spread: Ravens -7.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Ravens (-350), Dolphins (+290)
  • Over/under: 46.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 31, Dolphins 24

Week 11 – Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets, 24-17

  • When: Sunday, November 21 at 1 PM EST
  • Point spread: Dolphins -3.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Jets +150; Dolphins -175
  • Over/under: 45.0 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

Week 12 – Miami Dolphins beat Carolina Panthers, 33-10

  • Line: Dolphins -1, BetMGM
  • Spread: Dolphins (-110), Panthers (-110)
  • Over/Under: 42.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 23, Dolphins 20

Week 13 – Miami Dolphins beat New York Giants, 20-9

  • Line: Dolphins -6.5, BetMGM
  • Over/Under: 39.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 20, Giants 17

Week 14 – BYE

