Miami Dolphins schedule: Third consecutive win coming in Jersey?

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Miami Dolphins schedule this week

Week 11 – @ New York Jets

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM CBS
  • Point spread: Dolphins -3, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Jets +130; Dolphins -155
  • Over/under: 43.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

Finally, the Dolphins’ schedule starts to lighten up. While the Jets look like a formidable divisional opponent in the future, this team isn’t ready to win in 2021. Look for the Fins to win a third consecutive game here.

Miami Dolphins schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • Dolphins next game: Miami will open its season on Sept. 12 in a Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots
  • Miami has the eighth-easiest strength of schedule, per The Athletic.
  • Dolphins play two primetime games, with the possibility of flex scheduling increasing that number.
  • Sportsnaut’s preseason Miami Dolphins record projection: 11-6

Dolphins roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Dolphins keeping and starting these key players:

Week 1 — Miami Dolphins won on the road against the New England Patriots, 17-16

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:05 PM on CBS
  • Spread: Patriots -3.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Patriots -195, Dolphins +165
  • Over/Under: 43.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 20, Dolphins 17

It wasn’t the prettiest game for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ offense. The second-year quarterback completed just 16-of-27 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception. However, the team’s defense stepped up when it counted the most in a narrow 17-16 win over the division-rival Dolphins. That included a forced fumble late in the game to put it on ice.

Week 2 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills, 35-0

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Bills -3.5 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Dolphins +150; Bills -175
  • Over/Under: 47
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 28, Dolphins 24

The Miami Dolphins suffered a brutal defeat in Week 2, but the bigger loss is the Tua Tagovailoa injury. This offense wasn’t exactly clicking even before he left on a cart after hurting his ribs. If Jacoby Brissett is the starter moving forward, Miami is in serious trouble.

Week 3 — Miami Dolphins lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, 31-28

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Odds: Raiders -4.0
  • Moneyline: Dolphins +165; Raiders -200
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 21, Dolphins 16

Without Tua in the mix, Miami opened up a 14-0 early lead against the Raiders in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, they couldn’t sustain success on offense with Jacoby Brissett under center. Despite a tremendous fourth quarter comeback, it led to yet another loss for a Fins team that’s now in trouble heading into Week 4.

Week 4 –  Miami Dolphins defeated by Indianapolis Colts, 27-17

  • Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Dolphins (-140), Colts (+130)
  • Over/under: 41.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 17, Colts 13

It’s time to put a bow on the Dolphins’ playoff hopes. While there’s a chance this offense will improve significantly when Tagovailoa returns, there’s not enough reason to count on that happening. An atrocious offensive line, a non-existent rushing attack and a tired defense cost them in Week 4.

Week 5 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 45-17

  • Spread: Buccaneers -10.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline : Buccaneers (-650), Dolphins (+450)
  • Over/Under: 48 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaners 31, Dolphins 17

Defense was viewed as Miami’s strength entering the season. Needless to say, it’s no longer a group anyone can feel confident about. Brady finished Week 5 with a 144.4 passer rating, torching the Dolphins for five touchdowns and 411 yards. A mediocre defense and an often below-average offense, this is a bad football team again.

Week 6 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-20

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9:30 AM
  • Point spread: Dolphins -3 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Dolphins (-165), Jaguars (+140)
  • Over/under: 47.0 total points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Jaguars 27, Dolphins 24

There’s nothing else to say at this point. Any hope for the Miami Dolphins being a good team in 2021 is gone. Even the return of Tagovailoa wasn’t enough to prevent this team from an ugly showing on a big stage. Everyone thought Miami was a quarterback away from being a great team. Instead, it’s increasingly clear this roster has holes everywhere.

Week 7 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Atlanta Falcons, 30-28

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 PM EST
  • Spread: Falcons -2.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Falcons (-135), Dolphins (+115)
  • Over/Under: 47.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Falcons 27, Dolphins 21

Another game, another last-second loss for the Dolphins. Tagovailoa (4 TDs, 2 INTs) wasn’t perfect, but he did more than enough to win. Unfortunately for Miami, this defense has completely fallen apart and that must fall on the shoulders of Brian Flores.

Week 8 – Miami Dolphins lost to Buffalo Bills, 26-11

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM
  • Point spread: Bills -14.0, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Bills (-1000), Dolphins (+675)
  • Over/under: 48.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 14

We’ll at least give credit to Miami’s defense for showing some real fight in this one. The Dolphins held Buffalo to 10 points through three quarters, but this team could only hold on for so long. Miami is now 1-7, making its decision to trade away that 2022 first-round pick even more painful.

Week 9 – Miami Dolphins defeated the Houston Texans, 17-9

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST
  • Line: Dolphins -6.5, ( BetMGM )
  • Spread: Dolphins (-300), Texans (+250)
  • Over/Under: 46.0 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 27, Texans 17

The Miami Dolphins found a team worse than they are. That’s all it came down to on Sunday. Miami’s defense made some big plays, stuffing the Houston Texans inside the red zone on multiple occasions. Enjoy this one Dolphins’ fans, there aren’t many others coming.

Week 10 — Miami Dolphins beat Baltimore Ravens, 22-10

  • When: Thursday, November 11 at 8:20 PM EST on FOX, NFLN and Amazon
  • Point spread: Ravens -7.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Ravens (-350), Dolphins (+290)
  • Over/under: 46.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 31, Dolphins 24

Two wins over a five-day period after losing seven consecutive. We have to hand it to the Dolphins for not throwing in the towel. There’s no hope for playoff football in South Beach. But taking over former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and a previously 6-2 Ravens team is pretty darn special .

Miami Dolphins schedule predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HR7c9_0a5uj4wF00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 – vs. Carolina Panthers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM FOX

Sam Darnold is 1-4 in his career against the Miami Dolphins, with a 59.9% completion rate, 10 interceptions and 14 sacks . Miami isn’t even particularly good, but they should still win this if Darnold starts.

  • Week 12 schedule prediction: Dolphins 27, Panthers 24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25j2z7_0a5uj4wF00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 – vs. New York Giants

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM FOX

Two of the worst teams in the NFL squaring off, a contest no one will want to watch. Both quarterbacks will show flashes and the one who makes the fewest mistakes wins.

  • Week 13 schedule prediction: Dolphins 20, Giants 17
Week 14 – BYE

Week 15 – vs. New York Jets

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 TBD TBD

After getting swept in the two-game series by the Buffalo Bills, Miami will welcome an opportunity to do the same to New York. With the Dolphins playing at home and this offense likely more explosive and efficient than it was in the prior meeting, the results are an even bigger margin of victory.

  • Week 15 schedule prediction: Dolphins 30, Jets 17

Week 16 – @ New Orleans Saints

Date Time (ET) TV
Monday, Dec. 27 8:15 PM ESPN

The Saints boast the superior defense, a better coaching staff and an All-Pro offensive weapon (Alvin Kamara). Throw all of that into the Superdome and this is a matchup that clearly favors New Orleans.

  • Week 16 schedule prediction: Saints 27, Dolphins 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Omxl_0a5uj4wF00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 – @ Tennessee Titans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

Months ago, this could have been a fantastic clash between an elite offense and a great defense. Fast forward to January, it looks like a great offense will go to work against a unit with no direction or consistency.

  • Week 17 schedule prediction: Titans 27, Dolphins 14

Week 18 – vs. New England Patriots

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

We haven’t seen much from either of these teams early in the year to feel confident about their chances. But, considering the Patriots only lost in Week 1 because of a late fumble, we’ll take New England to win this one on the road.

  • Week 18 schedule prediction: Patriots 17, Dolphins 14

