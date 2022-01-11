Miami Dolphins schedule: Searching for hope in 2022

Miami Dolphins schedule: 2022 opponents

Home: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Vikings, Packers

Bills, Jets, Patriots, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Vikings, Packers Away: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Steelers, Browns, Broncos, Packers, Vikings, Seahawks

Miami Dolphins roster

Disclaimer: All our predictions are based on the Dolphins keeping and starting these key players:

QB – Tua Tagovailoa

RB – Myles Gaskin, Phillip Lindsay, Malcolm Brown

WR – Preston Willians, Jaylen Waddle , Jakeem Grant

TE – Mike Gesicki, Hunter Long

Miami Dolphins 2021 record: 9-8

Sportsnaut predicts the Miami Dolphins will finish with a 9-8 record.

Week 1 — Miami Dolphins won on the road against the New England Patriots, 17-16

When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:05 PM on CBS

Sunday, September 12 at 4:05 PM on CBS Spread: Patriots -3.5 (via DraftKings )

Patriots -3.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Patriots -195, Dolphins +165

Patriots -195, Dolphins +165 Over/Under: 43.5

43.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 20, Dolphins 17

Week 2 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills, 35-0

When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST

Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST Spread: Bills -3.5 ( BetMGM )

Bills -3.5 ( BetMGM ) Moneyline: Dolphins +150; Bills -175

Dolphins +150; Bills -175 Over/Under: 47

47 Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 28, Dolphins 24

Week 3 — Miami Dolphins lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, 31-28

When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:05 PM EST

Sunday, September 26 at 4:05 PM EST Odds: Raiders -4.0

Raiders -4.0 Moneyline: Dolphins +165; Raiders -200

Dolphins +165; Raiders -200 Over/under: 45.5

45.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 21, Dolphins 16

Week 4 – Miami Dolphins defeated by Indianapolis Colts, 27-17

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (BetMGM)

Dolphins -2.5 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Dolphins (-140), Colts (+130)

Dolphins (-140), Colts (+130) Over/under: 41.5

41.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 17, Colts 13

Week 5 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 45-17

Spread: Buccaneers -10.5 (BetMGM)

Buccaneers -10.5 (BetMGM) Moneyline : Buccaneers (-650), Dolphins (+450)

: Buccaneers (-650), Dolphins (+450) Over/Under: 48 points

48 points Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaners 31, Dolphins 17

Week 6 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-20

When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9:30 AM

Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9:30 AM Point spread: Dolphins -3 (BetMGM)

Dolphins -3 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Dolphins (-165), Jaguars (+140)

Dolphins (-165), Jaguars (+140) Over/under: 47.0 total points

47.0 total points Sportsnaut prediction: Jaguars 27, Dolphins 24

Week 7 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Atlanta Falcons, 30-28

When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 PM EST

Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 PM EST Spread: Falcons -2.5 (BetMGM)

Falcons -2.5 (BetMGM) Moneyline: Falcons (-135), Dolphins (+115)

Falcons (-135), Dolphins (+115) Over/Under: 47.5 points

47.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: Falcons 27, Dolphins 21

Week 8 – Miami Dolphins lost to Buffalo Bills, 26-11

When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM

Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM Point spread: Bills -14.0, (BetMGM)

Bills -14.0, (BetMGM) Moneyline: Bills (-1000), Dolphins (+675)

Bills (-1000), Dolphins (+675) Over/under: 48.5 points

48.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 14

Week 9 – Miami Dolphins defeated the Houston Texans, 17-9

When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST

Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST Line: Dolphins -6.5, ( BetMGM )

Dolphins -6.5, ( BetMGM ) Spread: Dolphins (-300), Texans (+250)

Dolphins (-300), Texans (+250) Over/Under: 46.0 points

46.0 points Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 27, Texans 17

Week 10 — Miami Dolphins beat Baltimore Ravens, 22-10

When: Thursday, November 11 at 8:20 PM EST on FOX, NFLN and Amazon

Thursday, November 11 at 8:20 PM EST on FOX, NFLN and Amazon Point spread: Ravens -7.5, (BetMGM)

Ravens -7.5, (BetMGM) Moneyline: Ravens (-350), Dolphins (+290)

Ravens (-350), Dolphins (+290) Over/under: 46.5

46.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 31, Dolphins 24

Week 11 – Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets, 24-17

When: Sunday, November 21 at 1 PM EST

Sunday, November 21 at 1 PM EST Point spread: Dolphins -3.5, (BetMGM)

Dolphins -3.5, (BetMGM) Moneyline: Jets +150; Dolphins -175

Jets +150; Dolphins -175 Over/under: 45.0 points

45.0 points Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

Week 12 – Miami Dolphins beat Carolina Panthers, 33-10

Line: Dolphins -1, BetMGM

Dolphins -1, BetMGM Spread: Dolphins (-110), Panthers (-110)

Dolphins (-110), Panthers (-110) Over/Under: 42.5 points

42.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 23, Dolphins 20

Week 13 – Miami Dolphins beat New York Giants, 20-9

Line: Dolphins -6.5, BetMGM

Dolphins -6.5, BetMGM Over/Under: 39.5 points

39.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 20, Giants 17

Week 14 – BYE

Week 15 – Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets, 31-24

Spread: Dolphins -9.5

Dolphins -9.5 Moneyline: Dolphins -450, Jets +360

Dolphins -450, Jets +360 Over/Under: 41.5

41.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 13

Week 16 – Miami Dolphins beat New Orleans Saints, 20-3

When: Monday, December 27 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 27 at 8:15 PM ET Point spread: Saints 3

Saints 3 Over/under: 39.5

39.5 Moneyline: Saints (-165), Dolphins (+135)

Saints (-165), Dolphins (+135) Week 16 schedule prediction: Dolphins 20, Saints 17

Click here to see which teams we think will make the postseason in our NFL playoff predictions

Week 17 – Miami Dolphins lost to Tennessee Titans, 34-3

Point spread: Titans -3.5

Titans -3.5 Over/under: 41.0

41.0 Moneyline: Dolphins +145; Titans -175

Dolphins +145; Titans -175 Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 27, Dolphins 14

Week 18 – Miami Dolphins beat New England Patriots, 33-24

Spread: Patriots -6

Patriots -6 Moneyline: Patriots (-275), Dolphins (+220)

Patriots (-275), Dolphins (+220) Over/Under: 39.5 points

39.5 points Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Dolphins 14

More must-reads: