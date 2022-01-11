Miami Dolphins schedule: Searching for hope in 2022
Miami Dolphins schedule: 2022 opponents
- Home: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Vikings, Packers
- Away: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Steelers, Browns, Broncos, Packers, Vikings, Seahawks
Miami Dolphins roster
Disclaimer: All our predictions are based on the Dolphins keeping and starting these key players:
- QB – Tua Tagovailoa
- RB – Myles Gaskin, Phillip Lindsay, Malcolm Brown
- WR – Preston Willians, Jaylen Waddle , Jakeem Grant
- TE – Mike Gesicki, Hunter Long
Miami Dolphins 2021 record: 9-8
Sportsnaut predicts the Miami Dolphins will finish with a 9-8 record.
Week 1 — Miami Dolphins won on the road against the New England Patriots, 17-16
- When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:05 PM on CBS
- Spread: Patriots -3.5 (via DraftKings )
- Moneyline: Patriots -195, Dolphins +165
- Over/Under: 43.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 20, Dolphins 17
Week 2 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills, 35-0
- When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
- Spread: Bills -3.5 ( BetMGM )
- Moneyline: Dolphins +150; Bills -175
- Over/Under: 47
- Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 28, Dolphins 24
Week 3 — Miami Dolphins lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, 31-28
- When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:05 PM EST
- Odds: Raiders -4.0
- Moneyline: Dolphins +165; Raiders -200
- Over/under: 45.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 21, Dolphins 16
Week 4 – Miami Dolphins defeated by Indianapolis Colts, 27-17
- Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Dolphins (-140), Colts (+130)
- Over/under: 41.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 17, Colts 13
Week 5 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 45-17
- Spread: Buccaneers -10.5 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline : Buccaneers (-650), Dolphins (+450)
- Over/Under: 48 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaners 31, Dolphins 17
Week 6 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-20
- When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9:30 AM
- Point spread: Dolphins -3 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Dolphins (-165), Jaguars (+140)
- Over/under: 47.0 total points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Jaguars 27, Dolphins 24
Week 7 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Atlanta Falcons, 30-28
- When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 PM EST
- Spread: Falcons -2.5 (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Falcons (-135), Dolphins (+115)
- Over/Under: 47.5 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Falcons 27, Dolphins 21
Week 8 – Miami Dolphins lost to Buffalo Bills, 26-11
- When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM
- Point spread: Bills -14.0, (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Bills (-1000), Dolphins (+675)
- Over/under: 48.5 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 14
Week 9 – Miami Dolphins defeated the Houston Texans, 17-9
- When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST
- Line: Dolphins -6.5, ( BetMGM )
- Spread: Dolphins (-300), Texans (+250)
- Over/Under: 46.0 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 27, Texans 17
Week 10 — Miami Dolphins beat Baltimore Ravens, 22-10
- When: Thursday, November 11 at 8:20 PM EST on FOX, NFLN and Amazon
- Point spread: Ravens -7.5, (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Ravens (-350), Dolphins (+290)
- Over/under: 46.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 31, Dolphins 24
Week 11 – Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets, 24-17
- When: Sunday, November 21 at 1 PM EST
- Point spread: Dolphins -3.5, (BetMGM)
- Moneyline: Jets +150; Dolphins -175
- Over/under: 45.0 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 17
Week 12 – Miami Dolphins beat Carolina Panthers, 33-10
- Line: Dolphins -1, BetMGM
- Spread: Dolphins (-110), Panthers (-110)
- Over/Under: 42.5 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 23, Dolphins 20
Week 13 – Miami Dolphins beat New York Giants, 20-9
- Line: Dolphins -6.5, BetMGM
- Over/Under: 39.5 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 20, Giants 17
Week 14 – BYE
Week 15 – Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets, 31-24
- Spread: Dolphins -9.5
- Moneyline: Dolphins -450, Jets +360
- Over/Under: 41.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 13
Week 16 – Miami Dolphins beat New Orleans Saints, 20-3
- When: Monday, December 27 at 8:15 PM ET
- Point spread: Saints 3
- Over/under: 39.5
- Moneyline: Saints (-165), Dolphins (+135)
- Week 16 schedule prediction: Dolphins 20, Saints 17
Week 17 – Miami Dolphins lost to Tennessee Titans, 34-3
- Point spread: Titans -3.5
- Over/under: 41.0
- Moneyline: Dolphins +145; Titans -175
- Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 27, Dolphins 14
Week 18 – Miami Dolphins beat New England Patriots, 33-24
- Spread: Patriots -6
- Moneyline: Patriots (-275), Dolphins (+220)
- Over/Under: 39.5 points
- Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Dolphins 14
