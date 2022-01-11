ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Miami Dolphins schedule: Searching for hope in 2022

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfDZX_0a5uj4wF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nijwg_0a5uj4wF00

Miami Dolphins schedule: 2022 opponents

  • Home: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Vikings, Packers
  • Away: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Steelers, Browns, Broncos, Packers, Vikings, Seahawks

Miami Dolphins roster

Disclaimer: All our predictions are based on the Dolphins keeping and starting these key players:

  • QB – Tua Tagovailoa
  • RB – Myles Gaskin, Phillip Lindsay, Malcolm Brown
  • WR – Preston Willians, Jaylen Waddle , Jakeem Grant
  • TE – Mike Gesicki, Hunter Long
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10jG1g_0a5uj4wF00 Also Read:
NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

Miami Dolphins 2021 record: 9-8

Sportsnaut predicts the Miami Dolphins will finish with a 9-8 record.

Week 1 — Miami Dolphins won on the road against the New England Patriots, 17-16

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:05 PM on CBS
  • Spread: Patriots -3.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Patriots -195, Dolphins +165
  • Over/Under: 43.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 20, Dolphins 17

Week 2 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills, 35-0

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Bills -3.5 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Dolphins +150; Bills -175
  • Over/Under: 47
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 28, Dolphins 24

Week 3 — Miami Dolphins lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, 31-28

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Odds: Raiders -4.0
  • Moneyline: Dolphins +165; Raiders -200
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 21, Dolphins 16

Week 4 –  Miami Dolphins defeated by Indianapolis Colts, 27-17

  • Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Dolphins (-140), Colts (+130)
  • Over/under: 41.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 17, Colts 13

Week 5 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 45-17

  • Spread: Buccaneers -10.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline : Buccaneers (-650), Dolphins (+450)
  • Over/Under: 48 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaners 31, Dolphins 17

Week 6 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-20

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9:30 AM
  • Point spread: Dolphins -3 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Dolphins (-165), Jaguars (+140)
  • Over/under: 47.0 total points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Jaguars 27, Dolphins 24

Week 7 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Atlanta Falcons, 30-28

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 PM EST
  • Spread: Falcons -2.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Falcons (-135), Dolphins (+115)
  • Over/Under: 47.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Falcons 27, Dolphins 21

Week 8 – Miami Dolphins lost to Buffalo Bills, 26-11

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 PM
  • Point spread: Bills -14.0, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Bills (-1000), Dolphins (+675)
  • Over/under: 48.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 14

Week 9 – Miami Dolphins defeated the Houston Texans, 17-9

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. EST
  • Line: Dolphins -6.5, ( BetMGM )
  • Spread: Dolphins (-300), Texans (+250)
  • Over/Under: 46.0 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 27, Texans 17

Week 10 — Miami Dolphins beat Baltimore Ravens, 22-10

  • When: Thursday, November 11 at 8:20 PM EST on FOX, NFLN and Amazon
  • Point spread: Ravens -7.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Ravens (-350), Dolphins (+290)
  • Over/under: 46.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 31, Dolphins 24

Week 11 – Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets, 24-17

  • When: Sunday, November 21 at 1 PM EST
  • Point spread: Dolphins -3.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Jets +150; Dolphins -175
  • Over/under: 45.0 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

Week 12 – Miami Dolphins beat Carolina Panthers, 33-10

  • Line: Dolphins -1, BetMGM
  • Spread: Dolphins (-110), Panthers (-110)
  • Over/Under: 42.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Panthers 23, Dolphins 20

Week 13 – Miami Dolphins beat New York Giants, 20-9

  • Line: Dolphins -6.5, BetMGM
  • Over/Under: 39.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 20, Giants 17

Week 14 – BYE

Week 15 – Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets, 31-24

  • Spread: Dolphins -9.5
  • Moneyline: Dolphins -450, Jets +360
  • Over/Under: 41.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 13

Week 16 – Miami Dolphins beat New Orleans Saints, 20-3

  • When: Monday, December 27 at 8:15 PM ET
  • Point spread: Saints 3
  • Over/under: 39.5
  • Moneyline: Saints (-165), Dolphins (+135)
  • Week 16 schedule prediction: Dolphins 20, Saints 17

Click here to see which teams we think will make the postseason in our NFL playoff predictions

Week 17 – Miami Dolphins lost to Tennessee Titans, 34-3

  • Point spread: Titans -3.5
  • Over/under: 41.0
  • Moneyline: Dolphins +145; Titans -175
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Titans 27, Dolphins 14

Week 18 – Miami Dolphins beat New England Patriots, 33-24

  • Spread: Patriots -6
  • Moneyline: Patriots (-275), Dolphins (+220)
  • Over/Under: 39.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 24, Dolphins 14

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Miami Dolphins quarterbacks after their 2021 season

The Miami Dolphins finished their 2021 season with a 9-8 record and just barely missed the postseason again. While other teams are beginning their playoff quest for a Super Bowl, it’s time to do some reflecting for the team in Miami. They’ve moved on from their coach, so it’s only right to honestly evaluate the guys who were making plays on the field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Texans#Jets#Falcons#American Football#Browns#Steelers#Broncos#Packers#Seahawks Miami Dolphins#Miami Dolphins 2021#The Miami Dolphins#The New England Patriots#Cbs Spread#The Buffalo Bills#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Buccaners 31
FanSided

5 coaches the Miami Dolphins should not hire for the vacancy

The Miami Dolphins are going to hit head coaching search circuit any day now. They are lining up interviews but these five should be hard no’s. We hear names like Jim Harbaugh and Brian Daboll. We hear Mike McDaniel and Jim Caldwell, even a Doug Pederson but we also hear other names as well and in some ways, they should make you stop and think.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Calvin Ridley News

Earlier this season, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley stepped away from the field to focus on his mental health. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, this situation involving Ridley’s self assessment has not changed, but the Falcons are still holding out hope that they’ll have their 27-year-old wideout back for the 2022 season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Deshaun Watson News

The Houston Texans star quarterback sat out the entire 2021 season as he faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. Watson was accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct while getting massages. Houston decided to hold Watson out of the 2021 season while his case plays out. It remains...
The Big Lead

Ref Runs Into Dak Prescott, Costs Cowboys Final Play

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the dumbest way possible Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys were on a late drive in an attempt to steal a last-second win in the Wild Card round, made a terrible play-call, then had an official cost them precious time as they tried to stop the clock. It was freaking wild.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

35K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy