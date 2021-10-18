CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins schedule and 2021 season predictions

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Miami Dolphins schedule this week

Week 7 – vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 24 1:00 PM CBS
  • Spread: Falcons -2.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Falcons (-135), Dolphins (+115)
  • Over/Under: 47.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Falcons 27, Dolphins 21

The health of the Miami Dolphins secondary will greatly impact the outcome of Week 7. If Miami is missing Xavien Howard and/or Byron Jones, the Atlanta Falcons can score with ease. But at least one of them should return, which means this clash comes down to the wire.

Miami Dolphins schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • Dolphins next game: Miami will open its season on Sept. 12 in a Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots
  • Miami has the eighth-easiest strength of schedule, per The Athletic.
  • Dolphins play two primetime games, with the possibility of flex scheduling increasing that number.
  • Sportsnaut’s Miami Dolphins record projection: 11-6

Dolphins roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Dolphins keeping and starting these key players:

Week 1 — Miami Dolphins won on the road against the New England Patriots, 17-16

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:05 PM on CBS
  • Spread: Patriots -3.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Patriots -195, Dolphins +165
  • Over/Under: 43.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Patriots 20, Dolphins 17

It wasn’t the prettiest game for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ offense. The second-year quarterback completed just 16-of-27 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception. However, the team’s defense stepped up when it counted the most in a narrow 17-16 win over the division-rival Dolphins. That included a forced fumble late in the game to put it on ice.

Week 2 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills, 35-0

  • When: Sunday, September 19 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Spread: Bills -3.5 ( BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Dolphins +150; Bills -175
  • Over/Under: 47
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Bills 28, Dolphins 24

The Miami Dolphins suffered a brutal defeat in Week 2, but the bigger loss is the Tua Tagovailoa injury. This offense wasn’t exactly clicking even before he left on a cart after hurting his ribs. If Jacoby Brissett is the starter moving forward, Miami is in serious trouble.

Week 3 — Miami Dolphins lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, 31-28

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Odds: Raiders -4.0
  • Moneyline: Dolphins +165; Raiders -200
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Raiders 21, Dolphins 16

Without Tua in the mix, Miami opened up a 14-0 early lead against the Raiders in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, they couldn’t sustain success on offense with Jacoby Brissett under center. Despite a tremendous fourth quarter comeback, it led to yet another loss for a Fins team that’s now in trouble heading into Week 4.

Week 4 –  Miami Dolphins defeated by Indianapolis Colts, 27-17

  • Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Dolphins (-140), Colts (+130)
  • Over/under: 41.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Dolphins 17, Colts 13

It’s time to put a bow on the Dolphins’ playoff hopes. While there’s a chance this offense will improve significantly when Tagovailoa returns, there’s not enough reason to count on that happening. An atrocious offensive line, a non-existent rushing attack and a tired defense cost them in Week 4.

Week 5 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 45-17

  • Spread: Buccaneers -10.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline : Buccaneers (-650), Dolphins (+450)
  • Over/Under: 48 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Buccaners 31, Dolphins 17

Defense was viewed as Miami’s strength entering the season. Needless to say, it’s no longer a group anyone can feel confident about. Brady finished Week 5 with a 144.4 passer rating, torching the Dolphins for five touchdowns and 411 yards. A mediocre defense and an often below-average offense, this is a bad football team again.

Week 6 – Miami Dolphins lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-20

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9:30 AM
  • Point spread: Dolphins -3 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Dolphins (-165), Jaguars (+140)
  • Over/under: 47.0 total points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Jaguars 27, Dolphins 24

There’s nothing else to say at this point. Any hope for the Miami Dolphins being a good team in 2021 is gone. Even the return of Tagovailoa wasn’t enough to prevent this team from an ugly showing on a big stage. Everyone thought Miami was a quarterback away from being a great team. Instead, it’s increasingly clear this roster has holes everywhere.

Miami Dolphins schedule predictions

Week 8 – @ Buffalo Bills

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Oct. 31 1:00 PM CBS

One of the best teams in the NFL against one of the worst teams in the AFC. Buffalo’s defense is going to erase pretty much everything Miami tries to do offensively. On the other side of the ball, nothing we’ve seem from the Dolphins’ defense as of late gives us any reason to think they have a chance against Josh Allen.

  • Week 8 schedule prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 14

Week 9 – vs. Houston Texans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 7 1:00 PM FOX

Bill O’Brien gifted the Miami Dolphins a war chest of draft picks like never before and there’s a chance this franchise wastes it. But the Dolphins do have enough talent to beat Houston, who has the worst roster in the NFL.

  • Week 9 schedule prediction: Dolphins 17, Texans 7
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10 – vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date Time (ET) TV
Thursday, Nov. 11 8:20 PM FOX, NFLN

Here’s another matchup where the Dolphins could run into some trouble. The strength of Baltimore’s defense is its secondary, making this matchup a daunting test for Tagovailoa. Plus, Ravens’ defensive play-caller Don Martindale will be throwing all kinds of blitzes to disrupt the flow of Miami’s offense. This should be a defensive battle, but the Ravens are slightly better on both sides and that decides it.

  • Week 10 schedule prediction: Ravens 24, Dolphins 20

Week 11 – @ New York Jets

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM CBS

Finally, the Dolphins’ schedule starts to lighten up. While the Jets look like a formidable divisional opponent in the future, this team isn’t ready to win in 2021. Zach Wilson will go through his rookie bumps, just like Tagovailoa did.

  • Week 11 schedule prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

Week 12 – vs. Carolina Panthers

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM FOX

Sam Darnold is 1-4 in his career against the Miami Dolphins, with a 59.9% completion rate, 10 interceptions and 14 sacks . Yes, he is in a better situation now than before.

  • Week 12 schedule prediction: Dolphins 27, Panthers 24
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 – vs. New York Giants

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 5 1:00 PM FOX

If Tagovailoa and Daniel Jones swapped teams, the projections for both of these clubs would flip. New York boasts a top-10 defense and its skill players around Jones are superior to what Miami boasts. But a turnover-prone quarterback against a defense that is better than anyone at generating takeaways, the outcome is predictable.

  • Week 13 schedule prediction: Dolphins 16, Giants 10
Week 14 – BYE

Week 15 – vs. New York Jets

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Dec. 19 TBD TBD

After getting swept in the two-game series by the Buffalo Bills, Miami will welcome an opportunity to do the same to New York. With the Dolphins playing at home and this offense likely more explosive and efficient than it was in the prior meeting, the results are an even bigger margin of victory.

  • Week 15 schedule prediction: Dolphins 30, Jets 17

Week 16 – @ New Orleans Saints

Date Time (ET) TV
Monday, Dec. 27 8:15 PM ESPN

Jameis Winston is the superior quarterback and he will provide more trouble for Miami’s defense than Taysom Hill. It seems the Saints have the better defense and coaching staff, too. So, barring the Saints turning into the bizarre version of themselves, this should be a nice win.

  • Week 16 schedule prediction: Saints 24, Dolphins 17
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 – @ Tennessee Titans

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

Can the Dolphins contain Derrick Henry? Opponents averaged 4.5 yards per carry against Miami’s defensive front in 2020 and there are concerns about how this unit will fare this fall. Tennessee’s secondary has also improved, which will make things a little more difficult. This game could go either way, but we’ll give the edge to the home team.

  • Week 17 schedule prediction: Titans 17, Dolphins 13

Week 18 – vs. New England Patriots

Date Time (ET) TV
Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

We haven’t seen much from either of these teams early in the year to feel confident about their chances. But, considering the Patriots only lost in Week 1 because of a late fumble, we’ll take New England to win this one on the road.

  • Week 18 schedule prediction: Patriots 17, Dolphins 14

Community Policy