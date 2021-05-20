Driver in crash that sent vehicles crashing through Poconos cafe cited for careless driving
MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - The driver in a crash in the Poconos that left two vehicles and a business severely damaged earlier this month has been cited for careless driving. The driver of the vehicle, Risa Graves, 33, from Cresco, has been issued citations for careless driving, driving on the right side of the roadway and driving on roadways laned for traffic, according to Pocono Mountain Regional police. All are summary violations.www.wfmz.com