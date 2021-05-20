Driver in crash that sent vehicles crashing through Poconos cafe cited for careless driving

Be it by a hidden sniper, a metal mop handle, deadly gunfire or a cornered suspect, the last century has seen the service of seven Pocono law enforcement officers cut short. Their names belong to a growing list of those killed in the line of duty, commemorated every May 15 for Peace Officers Memorial Day. President John F. Kennedy first issued a proclamation for the memorial day in 1962 to ensure their service and sacrifice would not be forgotten.