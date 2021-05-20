newsbreak-logo
Mount Pocono, PA

Driver in crash that sent vehicles crashing through Poconos cafe cited for careless driving

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT POCONO, Pa. - The driver in a crash in the Poconos that left two vehicles and a business severely damaged earlier this month has been cited for careless driving. The driver of the vehicle, Risa Graves, 33, from Cresco, has been issued citations for careless driving, driving on the right side of the roadway and driving on roadways laned for traffic, according to Pocono Mountain Regional police. All are summary violations.

www.wfmz.com
Stroudsburg, PAPocono Record

In the line of duty: Remembering Pocono officers who died on the job

Be it by a hidden sniper, a metal mop handle, deadly gunfire or a cornered suspect, the last century has seen the service of seven Pocono law enforcement officers cut short. Their names belong to a growing list of those killed in the line of duty, commemorated every May 15 for Peace Officers Memorial Day. President John F. Kennedy first issued a proclamation for the memorial day in 1962 to ensure their service and sacrifice would not be forgotten.
Mount Pocono, PAPocono Record

Car drives through Mount Pocono rock-climbing gym, injuring 5

Five people were injured in a crash that sent two cars barreling into a rock-climbing gym and café in Mount Pocono Wednesday. A person driving an SUV said she blacked out before striking a car parked along Route 611, said Pocono Rocks owner Jodi Bohdal. Both cars crashed through the front of the building and into an empty café.
Stroud Township, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Heavy police presence in the Poconos

There is a heavy police presence in the Poconos on Friday night. Shafer School House Road and Route 209 in Stroud Township are blocked off. Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 heard police drive by around 8 p.m. and then a crash. Police have not said what is going on yet in...
Jim Thorpe, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Woman, 2 kids found after spending night in the woods

JIM THORPE, Pa. - A woman and two children were found after getting lost and spending the night in the woods in the Poconos. The three were found around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the woods near Jim Thorpe, Carbon County, according to a firefighter at the scene of the search.