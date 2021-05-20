Syfy Sets ‘SurrealEstate’ Premiere Date: Meet the Team of Real Estate Specialists (VIDEO)

Are you ready for the Good Witch season 7 premiere? With When Calls the Heart coming to a close, this show is coming back!. So what can you expect to see here? Be prepared for plenty of twists and turns, but also more magic than ever before. That’s something that the cast and crew break down further in the video below, while also making a number of other key observations about this season. Apparently, you’re going to have a chance to see even more magic than ever before, plus also a good bit of romance and really a clean slate for certain characters. With the curse broken, that does open the door for all sorts of storytelling avenues that weren’t quite there before.