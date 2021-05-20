newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Schoolgirl, 15, died in boat crash as skipper pulled 'high speed figure-of-eight' stunts

By Ben Mitchell, Laurie Churchman
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485wzw_0a5uiI6X00
Emily Lewis, 15, who was killed when a sight-seeing boat crashed (Image: PA)

A 15-year-old girl was killed in a boat crash after the captain had been pulling "high speed figure-of-eight" stunts, according to a report into the accident.

Emily Lewis was among 12 people taken to hospital after a sightseeing boat collided with a buoy in the Solent on August 22 last year.

She died despite attempts to save her life at Southampton General Hospital, an inquest heard.

The teenager was "thrown violently forward" from her seat, according to the report – which found the boat had not been following "safe working practices".

The rigid inflatable boat (RIB) crashed into the North-West Netley buoy in Southampton Water at a speed of 38.4 knots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37P1yE_0a5uiI6X00
The sight-seeing boat that crashed, killing 15-year-old Emily Lewis (Image: PA)

It is understood that Emily's father, mother Nikki and 19-year-old sister Amy were also on the boat, and that both her mother and sister suffered broken arms.

Two of the 11 passengers on board the Seadogz RIB were thrown overboard. The others, as well as the skipper, suffered "varying degrees of impact injuries".

The interim report released by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) highlighted "urgent safety considerations".

It stated: "During the trip the passengers became accustomed to passing close by large navigation buoys at speed which resulted in them being unconcerned at the craft's approach to the buoy and so did not attempt to alert the skipper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkZXK_0a5uiI6X00
Damage on the Seadogz Rigid Inflatable Boat (Image: Solent News & Photo Agency)

"High speed figure-of-eight turns completed during the trip increased the risk of hooking or spinning out.

"The skipper was operating single-handedly at high speed and did not see the navigation buoy, which was directly ahead, for 10 seconds before impact."

The body has now called on all high-speed craft operators to review their risk assessments and working practices under its voluntary Code of Practice (CoP) to prevent similar accidents.

Andrew Moll, chief inspector of marine accidents said: "What is concerning, is that few of the safe working practices in the voluntary CoP were being followed on the day of the accident.

"These rides can provide excitement, entertainment and fun, and for this reason they are popular.

"However, this dreadful accident saw nine people sustain very serious injuries and tragically cost the life of a young person.

"As the holiday season approaches, I want to remind operators that they also have a duty of care for their passengers, and safety should not be compromised in pursuit of a thrill."

The inquest hearing last year was told that Emily, who died of an upper abdominal injury, was accompanied to hospital by her father, Simon Lewis, from the Park Gate area of Southampton.

The family said in a statement released previously through Hampshire police: "We are all in shock that our beautiful daughter and sister is no longer with us, and words just don't seem available to express our deep sense of loss."

Stuart Parkes, head teacher at Brookfield School where Emily was a student, described her as "kind, compassionate" and as a "bright, conscientious student".

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

351K+
Followers
68K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts#Accident#Killed Crash#Head Injuries#Solent#Maib#Brookfield School#Boat#Broken Arms#Rib#Southampton Water#Park Gate#Marine Accidents#Impact Injuries#Head Teacher#Degrees#Pursuit#North West Netley#Hampshire Police#Speed Figure Of Eight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

How a heroic bystander followed a heavy haulage driver before he was found 23km away after allegedly fleeing the scene of a devastating crash where his truck ploughed into five mates - leaving two fighting for life

A heroic driver who watched in horror as a group of five mates were allegedly mowed into by a haulage truck followed it for 23km after the driver fled the scene. The truck veered off the bitumen near the intersection of City Road and Power Street in Melbourne's Southbank at 7pm on Thursday, police say.
AccidentsThe Guardian

Boy, nine, dies after apparently being struck by lightning in Blackpool

A nine-year-old boy has died after apparently being struck by lightning on a football field in Blackpool, police have said. Officers from Blackpool police were called shortly after 5pm on Tuesday to fields near to School Road after reports a child had been injured. Emergency services attended and the boy...
AccidentsBBC

Man dies in light aircraft crash in Headcorn

A man has died in a light aircraft crash in a field in Kent, police have said. The plane came down near Headcorn Aerodrome, between Ashford and Maidstone, just before 16:30 GMT on Sunday. Police attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service, Kent Fire and Rescue Service and an...
TrafficRunnersWorld

Runner trapped under van in horrifying accident

A runner was trapped underneath a van in a 'horrifying' crash in Cornwall. The crash happened at 6.45 pm on Wednesday, May 12, on the Carnkie to Penmarth Road, near Stithians. According to local newspaper, Cornwall Live, a car driver reportedly lost control of their vehicle on the road, causing a van to crash into a group of runners.
TrafficPosted by
Daily Mail

Horrifying footage captures the moment a trailer collides with a motorbike rider while turning a precarious corner - almost causing a four-way crash

A motorbike rider is lucky to be alive after colliding with a trailer turning around a precarious corner, causing him to fall onto the road in front of traffic. The motorcyclist was cruising down a road in Tasmania on Tuesday March 9 when he took a corner too quickly and slammed into an oncoming vehicle with a large trailer attached to the rear.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Stunt pilot's final moments: Witness filmed airman flying with aerobatics team seconds before he 'lost control' during 'stall turn' trick then slammed into field and died

A witness filmed an experienced stunt pilot flying his pre-World War Two biplane just seconds before he lost control of the aircraft and died in an accident. Video shows Angus Buchanan performing a stall turn in a Stampe biplane over a field near Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent yesterday at around 4.30pm before he crashed to the ground.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

How did no-one notice? Teenagers spend hours trying to jump start a 4WD in a skate park before driver, 14, rolled it on a country road, killing his mate, 16

Teenagers spent hours unsupervised jump-starting a 4WD in a skate park before crashing it and causing the death of a 16-year-old boy. Nathanual Taylor, 16, was killed when a vehicle driven by a 14-year-old rolled multiple times on a country road near Emerald, in Queensland's Central Highlands. How the children...
Akron, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Man dies in fiery Akron crash; Speed a factor

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A driver died in a crash in Akron early Saturday morning. The 34-year-old man was driving west on Russell Avenue near Manning Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. when he lost control, according to Akron police. He hit a stop sign and a garage on Manning Avenue before...
TrafficPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother 'crashes into her daughter dragging her 100m down the street while three times over the legal drinking limit' - leaving the young woman with major leg and arm injuries

A mother allegedly ran over her own daughter while three times over the legal alcohol limit in the early hours of the morning. Emergency services were called to Ash Avenue in Caringbah South, Sydney's south, about 12:40am on Sunday and arrived to find a 27-year-old woman trapped under a Toyota hatchback.