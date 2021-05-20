newsbreak-logo
Bruins’ Chris Wagner details funny exchange with Capitals’ Tom Wilson on Zolak & Bertrand

By Sports Hub Podcasts
985thesportshub.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Wagner sounds willing to get his face beaten in by Tom Wilson in order to get the Capitals tough guy off the ice. The Bruins winger joined Zolak & Bertrand to talk about the Bruins’ 3-2 double-overtime win over the Washington Capitals in Game 3 on Wednesday night. What the guys really wanted to know above all else, though, is what was said when Wagner jawed with Wilson during a scrum.

985thesportshub.com
