Bruins’ Chris Wagner details funny exchange with Capitals’ Tom Wilson on Zolak & Bertrand

Chris Wagner sounds willing to get his face beaten in by Tom Wilson in order to get the Capitals tough guy off the ice. The Bruins winger joined Zolak & Bertrand to talk about the Bruins’ 3-2 double-overtime win over the Washington Capitals in Game 3 on Wednesday night. What the guys really wanted to know above all else, though, is what was said when Wagner jawed with Wilson during a scrum.