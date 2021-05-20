Shooting suspect, two others arrested following SWAT standoff in Bakersfield

A suspect in a fatal shooting and two other men who allegedly concealed or aided him were arrested Wednesday night during a SWAT standoff in southeast Bakersfield. According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, 24-year-old Billy Gleghorn, of Bakersfield, was identified as the suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday evening at the Vagabond Inn, 6501 Colony St., near Panama Lane and Highway 99. Gleghorn committed an armed carjacking in the area minutes after the shooting, police said.