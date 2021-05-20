newsbreak-logo
Bakersfield, CA

Shooting suspect, two others arrested following SWAT standoff in Bakersfield

By The Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect in a fatal shooting and two other men who allegedly concealed or aided him were arrested Wednesday night during a SWAT standoff in southeast Bakersfield. According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, 24-year-old Billy Gleghorn, of Bakersfield, was identified as the suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday evening at the Vagabond Inn, 6501 Colony St., near Panama Lane and Highway 99. Gleghorn committed an armed carjacking in the area minutes after the shooting, police said.

