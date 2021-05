If you were trying to go get Blue Jays tickets to see them here in Western New York at Sahlen Field, you are going to have to wait. The first eight home game ticket sales (that is "home games", actually) that were slated to be in Buffalo as home base will be delayed a little. The tickets were supposed to go on sale today, but officials decided to wait until next week as they expect to be able to host more fans in the stadium. The next step is to work with New York and local officials to properly get as many people in there as possible.