‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Adaptation Will Premiere on Amazon Prime Video

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video’s snagged the film adaptation of the critically acclaimed musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and has set a September 17, 2021 premiere date exclusively on the streaming service. The musical was originally set for a theatrical release in 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Everybody’s...

www.showbizjunkies.com
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Camila Cabello-led 'Cinderella' swaps theatrical release for Amazon Prime Video release

Just like that, you don't have to leave home to watch the forthcoming Cinderella musical remake. Deadline first reported the pivot from a theatrical release to Amazon Prime Video: "No premiere date yet, but the film will premiere later this year. Sony Pictures had once dated it for July, but the pandemic and theatrical windows are still uncertain, especially in Europe and Latin America. That triggered a deal that is similar in construct to previous ones the studio has made with streamers on films."
MoviesCollider

Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' Acquired by Amazon Studios

Camila Cabello will test out her acting chops in the upcoming Cinderella flick which has just been nabbed by Amazon, per Deadline. The outlet confirms that Amazon Studios is closing the deal on the project from Sony Pictures. With many studios still playing it safe regarding theater reopenings around the globe, the deal was put in motion to have the film debut on Amazon Prime. This marks Cabello’s first feature where she will take center stage surrounded by a stellar supporting cast.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Variety

How Amazon Enlisted Drones and Twitch to Make Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Without Remorse’ the Weekend’s Most Streamed Movie

For the launch of Michael B. Jordan’s “Without Remorse,” the team at Amazon decided to go big. The e-commerce giant and streaming player coordinated more than 100 drone deliveries to veterans and military families, celebs and influencers in 11 countries and 14 markets across the globe. It’s the kind of effort, one that spanned time zones and language barriers, that reflected the globe-trotting revenge mission undertaken by Jordan’s on-screen alter ego, John Kelly, in the adaptation of Tom Clancy’s bestseller.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Absentia: Amazon Prime Video Series Has Ended, No Season Four

It looks like Emily’s troubles are over. The creative team of the Absentia TV series has decided not to make a fourth season of the Amazon Prime Video show. The third season was released in July of last year on the streaming service. A crime thriller, the Absentia series stars...
TV & VideosIGN

Amazon Prime Video Reveals First Trailer for The Last Hour

Amazon Prime Video has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming Indian supernatural crime series, The Last Hour. Viewers can expect a lot of suspense and several unexpected twists in The Last Hour. The trailer shows Arup, a newly transferred city cop who is tasked with tracking down a mysterious...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Paper Girls: Ali Wong Joins Amazon Prime Series Adaptation

A little more than a week after fans of Brian K. Vaughan (Saga, Ex Machina) and Cliff Chiang's (Wonder Woman, Human Target) best-selling graphic novel Paper Girls learned who would be playing the leads in Amazon Prime's upcoming adaptation, Ali Wong (Always Be My Maybe) has also been confirmed to be joining the cast. Wong's Adult Erin is the woman twelve-year-old Erin Tieng (Altered Carbon's Riley Lai Nelet) grows up to become. When the two Erins finally come face-to-face, they are forced to confront the gap between their childhood hopes, dreams, ambitions, and the reality of their grown-up life. Joining Wong and Nelet are Sofia Rosinsky (Fast Layne), Camryn Jones (Cherish the Day), and Fina Strazza (A Christmas Melody)- with production in Chicago set to kick off later this year. Produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, in association with Plan B. Stephany Folsom (co-writer, Toy Story 4), Christopher Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire), and Christopher C. Rogers (Halt and Catch Fire) will serve as executive producers, with Folsom and Rogers also serving as co-showrunners.
TV ShowsTelegraph

From WandaVision to The Crown, how TV stole the show from cinema

When is a TV series not a TV series? When it’s an anthology of five standalone dramas from an Oscar-winning film director, which has been nominated for London, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Boston film critics’ awards. Steve McQueen’s superb Small Axe, which told five stories about the British-West Indian experience from the 1960s to the 1980s, leads the way in this year’s television Baftas, with 15 nominations, announced yesterday, across the Television and the TV Craft awards.
TV Seriesthenerdsofcolor

See the Thrilling New Trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Panic’

Get ready for Amazon Prime Video’s newest original series, Panic! The show, which was written and created by Lauren Oliver and based on her bestselling novel, will premiere on Friday, May 28. The cast includes Olivia Welch, Mike Faist, Jessica Sula, Camron Jones, Ray Nicholson, and Enrique Murciano. All 10 episodes will hit the streaming service at the same time, making it perfect to be your next binge-worthy show.
TV & VideosSuperHeroHype

Amazon Prime Will Adapt Sci-Fi Podcast From Now

Last year, QCode debuted a sci-fi podcast, From Now, starring Game of Thrones veteran Richard Madden and Succession star Brian Cox. Now, Amazon Prime has announced that it is adapting From Now. Madden and Cox will executive produce the project. However, it’s unclear if Madden and Cox will reprise their roles.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the weirdest dystopian movie on Amazon Prime ASAP

One’s tolerance for the 2011 Andrew Niccol movie In Time will depend on one’s tolerance for time-based puns. People live in class-segregated areas like the Districts of Hunger Games, except they are called Time Zones. Police are called Timekeepers. People continually threaten to clean each other's clocks. Banks are called “time banks.” But this is a movie where society is based around the old idiom that “time is money” made way too realistic. Subtlety is not really in the cards.
TV & VideosPosted by
Forbes

First TV Series Filmed And Produced By A Travel Destination, Premiers May 10 On Prime Video

You’ve seen “My Octopus Teacher” and finished “Schitts Creek.” Ready for something different?. Visit St. Pete/Clearwater has officially announced their new scripted series "Life's Rewards" will be premiering May 10 on Amazon's Prime Video. This is a first-of-its-kind television show entirely produced by and filmed in the destination where the story takes place — a new frontier for destination tourism marketing in hopes to capture target audiences via streaming platforms.
Comicsramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For Amazon Prime Video’s Brazilian Series DOM

Amazon Prime Video has released these official trailer and key art for the upcoming Brazilian Amazon Original series Dom, a crime drama inspired by the true story of a father and son on opposite sides of the war on drugs in Rio de Janeiro. Featuring eight one hour-long episodes, Dom is produced by Conspiração, with Breno Silveira as showrunner and will premiere on June 4 in more than 240 countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video.
MoviesBirmingham Star

Vidya Balan starrer 'Sherni' to premiere on Amazon Prime

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): Ace actor Vidya Balan's highly-anticipated film 'Sherni' will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video in June. The makers took to Twitter and made the announcement of the film's release in June. It read, "She is ready to leave a mark! Meet the SherniOnPrime in June."Along with the news, the makers shared a poster of the film featuring the 'Kismat Konnection' star. In the new poster, Balan is seen holding a satellite phone as she stands amid a dense jungle. The actor is seen on the radar of a gun in the intriguing poster. Produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, the movie is directed by the award-winning filmmaker Amit Masurkar known for the critically-acclaimed film 'Newton'. The movie stars Balan in the lead along with a powerful ensemble cast comprising of versatile artists such as Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.
BusinessPosted by
Primetimer

Why is Amazon investing so much in IMDb TV original shows when it has Prime Video?

IMDb TV will offer free advertiser-based programming, but many think Amazon already has a free streaming service with Prime Video since it's included in the Amazon free two-day shipping subscription. "I think the best way to say it is, Amazon Studios is programming two services now," says IMDb TV co-head of programming Ryan Pirozzi. "A subscription service in Prime Video, and an ad-supported service in IMDb TV. And what that allows us to do is open up the aperture of people we reach. I like to talk about these two big groups of customers. We’re delighting Prime members who want more selection and are willing to watch ads to get it. And then we’re also delighting people that don’t want to be behind the paywall for one reason or another. I do think that these services should be complementary to one another. They will not feel the same." Fellow co-head of programming Lauren Anderson adds that just because IMDb TV is free doesn't mean they won't be going for premium shows. "So it’s funny, one of the things early on, when we were sort of going around and talking to creators and talking to the town about content, I actually spent time reminding people that shows like Mad Men and Atlanta and The Shield — all of those shows are shows that were launched inside of ad-supported networks and channels," she says. "So for us, being in an ad-supported environment does not at all change the ambition of what we’re trying to do. It doesn’t change the creativity of what we’re trying to do. It doesn’t change the talent we want to work with. So for us, no, I can say very, very directly, no. We embrace it. I come from network television. Those are some of the best shows that have been made. And those are the shows that audiences continue to love."
MoviesComing Soon!

David & Jessica Oyelowo Agree To First-Look Production Deal With Disney

According to a report from Deadline, Golden Globe-nominated actor, producer, and director David Oyelowo (Nightingale, Selma) and his wife, actress, writer, and producer Jessica Oyelowo (Sleepy Hollow) have signed a two-year-first-look-deal with Walt Disney Pictures for future feature-length films. The Oyelowos will produce the films through their Yoruba Saxon label,...
Moviesgetindianews.com

Photo-Prem Marathi Movie Streaming On Amazon Prime Video

A unique kind of story is currently streaming on the popular OTT platform which grabs the attention of the spectators and the critics as well. Just like its title the story of the movie is also unique. Yes you are guessing right we are talking about “Photo-Prem”, the title is really interesting to listen to. Most of the viewers already watched the movie but those who do not watch it yet and want to know all the details of the movie. In this blog, they will get all the relevant information of the series along with the reviews and the streaming platform.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Panic: Amazon Prime Releases Official Trailer for Lauren Oliver Adapt

Amazon's Panic is a new series coming to Prime Video later this month, based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Oliver. The ten episodes will focus on the current graduating students in a Texas town, where every summer the seniors compete in challenges to earn money to get out of the town, escape, and get to a better life. This year's pot is the highest it has ever been, and that leads to new…well…panic.
Moviesgetindianews.com

Karnan Tamil Movie Released On OTT Amazon Prime Video, Story, Cast, IMDB Ratings!

The most anticipated film “Dhanush” is all set to make its spark on the digital platform, after its theatrical release of last month. The lead starter of the film “Karnan” is also going to make his arrival on the Ott Platform. This is the Tamil language film which had been produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, while it is directed by Mari Selvaraj, it produces under the V Creation production house.