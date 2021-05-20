Howard Learned Award presented

Teacher Jennifer Kruse along with teacher and coach Logan Stegner of Port Townsend High School have been awarded the first Howard Learned Award by Skillmation. To recognize their contributions to education, school programs, and the larger community, this award will be given to a local teacher or teaching team each year. It was named in honor of local mentor Howard Learned who set the gold standard through his involvement in local schools and his compassion for the community, according to Skillmation.