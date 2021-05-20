newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Townsend, WA

Howard Learned Award presented

By Leader news staff news@ptleader.com
Port Townsend Leader
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTeacher Jennifer Kruse along with teacher and coach Logan Stegner of Port Townsend High School have been awarded the first Howard Learned Award by Skillmation. To recognize their contributions to education, school programs, and the larger community, this award will be given to a local teacher or teaching team each year. It was named in honor of local mentor Howard Learned who set the gold standard through his involvement in local schools and his compassion for the community, according to Skillmation.

www.ptleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Education
City
Port Townsend, WA
Port Townsend, WA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Education#School Education#Board Of Education#High School Students#Board Members#Port Townsend High School#Covid#Finist Re Restaurant#Skillmation Honors#Teacher Jennifer Kruse#Mentors#Teaching#School Programs#Nominations#Community Members#Appreciation#Schools#Gift Cards#Remote Learning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Distance Education
News Break
Education
Related
Jefferson County, WAPort Townsend Leader

Finalists announced for leadership awards

The Chamber of Jefferson County recently announced the finalists for this year’s Community Leadership Awards. The virtual ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15 via Zoom. The following community leaders will be honored:. Business Leader. of the Year Award. Janette Force, Port Townsend Film Festival. Ben Bauermeister,...
Port Townsend, WAPeninsula Daily News

Students for Sustainability gather support for a ban

PORT TOWNSEND — It is possible, these teenagers find, to change things. Last summer, after an organized campaign, Port Townsend’s Students for Sustainability got a plastic-straw ban enacted in the city. As of Jan. 1 of this year, food service businesses must provide paper, biodegradable or reusable straws and drink stirrers — no plastic, according to the ordinance.
Quilcene, WAPeninsula Daily News

Port initiates Quilcene outreach

QUILCENE — Port of Port Townsend commissioners and staff have launched a public outreach campaign in Quilcene, hoping to hear from community members regarding the future of the Herb Beck Marina. The outreach effort will be conducted through an online questionnaire and in over-the-phone and in-person interviews with residents over...
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

Children’s book profits delivered to nonprofit

The Artful Sailor recently presented the profits earned from sales of Marie Delaney’s children’s book “Salty and the Pirates,” to representatives from Olympic Neighbors. Olympic Neighbors, a local nonprofit that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, accepted the donation check for $400 from Emiliano Marino, co-owner of The Artful...
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

Northwind Art presents slate of summer art classes for youth

Northwind Art recently announced a summer packed with new youth classes. From buttons to patterns to papers and more, this collection of 10 classes has something for every youth ages eight and up. Faculty from all over will lead each online session and bring art alive through the virtual platforms.
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

Community forum to be held on combining high school sports programs

Port Townsend and Chimacum high schools are exploring the possibility of combining the two sports programs and will host an online forum this week to get public input. Student enrollment numbers at both Port Townsend High School and Chimacum High School have been declining, and school officials have noted that combining sports programs would strengthen the likelihood of being able to offer current sports in future years.
Jefferson County, WAPort Townsend Leader

PT STEM Club prepares Pandemic Musical Time Capsule

The Port Townsend Science Technology Engineering and Math Club is celebrating its 10th year, and to commemorate a decade full of science and service, the club is hosting the Jefferson County Pandemic Musical Time Capsule. The goal is to capture the creativity of their community. The student-led organization is well-known...
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

Award-winning author talks about latest book

The Jefferson County Historical Society is teaming up with the Port Townsend Marine Science Center to present “An Evening with David B. Williams.”. Discussing his new book, “Homewaters: A Human and Natural History of Puget Sound,” the virtual event will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. A naturalist, author,...
Chimacum, WAPeninsula Daily News

Chimacum students learn to grow their food

CHIMACUM — This pizza garden, with its rosemary, oregano and onions, just might change a child’s future for the better. That’s the hope fueling the Jefferson County Community Wellness Project, which has helped grow gardens on Chimacum school campuses. Shelby Smith, a CWP board member, gave a tour of the...
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

PT nonprofit serving disabled community left looking for permanent home

For people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Gatheringplace offers a chance to practice job skills, teamwork and to socialize while working to make the group’s signature “Yummy” dog biscuits. But after a recent change to Gatheringplace’s lease by its landlord, the Port of Port Townsend, the group is scrambling to...
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

Metalwork at the next JCHS First Friday Speaker Series

Jefferson County Historical Society will present “Metalwork with the Port Townsend Foundry” as the next offering in its First Friday Speaker Series. A series that spotlights craftspeople throughout the county, First Fridays aim to celebrate the art of making and to honor mediums of all kinds. In the next edition,...
Jefferson County, WAPeninsula Daily News

New community build in progress

PORT TOWNSEND — It’s a small town, so after a while, said Debbi Steele, you think you know everybody who’s into the causes you believe in. But then at the Community Build Project site off San Juan Avenue, “you meet a whole new group of people,” she said — and they too care about making Jefferson County a more equitable place to live.
Jefferson County, WAPeninsula Daily News

Spark joy, receive a project grant

PORT TOWNSEND — Real joy, real money: For the Better Living through Giving circle, they go together. That circle, a group of 13 Jefferson County residents who pool their money to support local projects, is starting a “Spark Joy” grant program, with $12,000 to back it up. That’s the total...
Jefferson County, WAPort Townsend Leader

Signups start for stream stewards class

The spring class for the WSU North Olympic Stream Steward Program is starting in early May. The class gives residents in Jefferson and Clallam counties the chance to turn environmental knowledge into action. Participants learn about connections between our lands and waters, and the life that depends on their health, during the multi-day training.
Port Townsend, WAPeninsula Daily News

Young artists’ creations grace windows

PORT TOWNSEND — Margie McDonald has seen — and created — a lot when it comes to art. A sculptor, a builder of outfits for past Port Townsend Wearable Art Shows and a teaching artist, she’s wowed by this year’s crop from area students. Now, as the month of May...