LPD chief Hurst still enjoying the challenges after 10 months
Christopher Hurst has been Lowell's police chief for 10 months. He took over the position in July 2020, when the previous police chief resigned. Hurst has degrees from Grand Rapids Community College and Northwestern University, and is a 20-year veteran of the US Army and the Michigan Army National Guard. After several years as an EMT for Rockford Ambulance, he was hired by the Lowell Police Department in March 1994.