Public Safety

LPD chief Hurst still enjoying the challenges after 10 months

thelowellledger.com
 17 hours ago

Christopher Hurst has been Lowell's police chief for 10 months. He took over the position in July 2020, when the previous police chief resigned. Hurst has degrees from Grand Rapids Community College and Northwestern University, and is a 20-year veteran of the US Army and the Michigan Army National Guard. After several years as an EMT for Rockford Ambulance, he was hired by the Lowell Police Department in March 1994.

www.thelowellledger.com
Person
Christopher Hurst
Public Safety
Constitution
Violent Crimessandiegouniontribune.com

Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooter

An officer in Colorado was shot in the leg and police have launched a search for the shooter. Denver police said in a tweet late Saturday that a large police presence was looking for the suspect in an area northwest of downtown. The wounded officer was taken to a hospital.
Logan Township, NJnewtownpress.com

Logan Township Police Department

March 4: Officers were dispatched to Appliance Warehouse on Veterans Drive for a Theft report. It was reported that several locked trailers were broken into, and several appliances were stolen. Items stolen were: four Maytag washers and three Maytag dryers, three GE washers, one GE dryer, one GE gas range, one GE electric range, one LG electric dryer, one LG washer, one LG gas dryer, four Whirlpool washers, 1 Whirlpool electric dryer, two Whirlpool refrigerators, two Samsung washers, one Samsung gas range, one Samsung electric range, one Midea washer, one Midea electric dryer, one Roper washer and one Frigidaire refrigerator. Total value stolen is estimated at $22,000.
Law Enforcementlovelandoh.gov

LPD Named ‘Agency of the Month’ for Community Policing Efforts

The Loveland Police Department (LPD) was named the May 2021 “Agency of the Month” in the “Sharing Ohio’s Best” program for its community policing efforts. In 2018, the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) and the Law Enforcement Foundation (LEF) formed a committee that started the “Sharing Ohio’s Best” program to help bring awareness to agencies that promote positive policing.
Minoritiessandiegouniontribune.com

Calls mount for video release in fatal shooting by deputies

Leaders of a North Carolina city where a Black man was shot and killed by deputies serving search and drug-related warrants planned Friday to vote on a resolution urging a court to release body camera video of the shooting. The calls for transparency come amid signs, included emergency scanner traffic,...
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

LPD investigating after shots fired into home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired into a home on Friday morning. LPD said around 2 a.m. in the 100 Block of B Street, officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting. Officers contacted two victims who were in the house: a...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

04-26-21 At 7:18 a.m., a business reported finding someone had placed bags of trash in their dumpster. Officers were able to determine the owner of the trash. The male was warned for illegal dumping. At 2:35 p.m., a male was arrested for a probation violation at the request of the...
Law EnforcementPosted by
New Haven Independent

Barricaded Man Arrested On Livingston

A tense standoff on Livingston Street between a barricaded man and local cops and federal agents that led to evacuation of nearby residents ended peacefully when the suspect surrendered with no shots fired on either side. City Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson and East Rock/Newhallville top cop Lt. Manmeet Colon...
New Philadelphia, OHTimes Reporter

Crime report

* A man said Tuesday he was the victim of a scam after being told that a $2,600 check he cashed was fraudulent. He was told to return the money to the credit union that cashed the check by Friday, or a theft charge would be filed. He told police Tuesday he is being asked to repay $2,610, including an overdraft charge.
Wheatland, CAcrimevoice.com

Two weekend gun-related arrests

Originally published as a Wheatland Police Department Facebook post – This past weekend our officers stop a vehicle and arrested 34-year-old Olivehurst resident Jesse Kopfman for possessing an AR15 rifle and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Mr. Kopfman was booked into Yuba County Jail on various...
Public Safetykrwc1360.com

DPS Commissioner Requests More State Troopers

Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says Minnesota needs more State Patrol troopers. He asked lawmakers for funding to hire staff and provide equipment for an additional 25 troopers during testimony this week. Harrington says the state hasn’t increased the amount of troopers for road patrol in the last...
Public Safetyyournewsnet.com

Ithaca Man Arrested for Meth and Assault Warrants

An Ithaca man was arrested near Marion on Tuesday after a trooper stopped him for an illegal window tint. Th man was pulled over Tuesday afternoon on M-115 in Highland Township in Osceola County. When asked his name, the driver gave a false identity. He was later identified as a...
Violent Crimesbeaconjournal.com

Ravenna Township man shot by deputy recovering; charges pending

Charges are pending against a Ravenna Township man recovering from injuries after a Portage County sheriff’s deputy shot him Wednesday during a reported altercation at his Route 14 home, Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri said Thursday. Spidalieri said that 43-year-old Kody M. Osco underwent surgery at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical...
Law Enforcementcannabisnewsworld.com

Off-duty officer’s sharp nose spurs arrest of suspected drug-impaired driver and ticket for passenger with open cannabis

The smell of weed coming from a truck driving in front of an off-duty RCMP officer’s vehicle was strong enough that he opted to call it in for fellow officers to have a closer look. The officer’s nose was tipped off while driving near Holyrood in Newfoundland and Labrador at 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 22. Upon seeing a truck towing a snowmobile trailer, he then smelled weed, reports the Holyrood detachment of the RCMP. The RCMP officer reported the information to the Holyrood RCMP and within a few minutes, the on-duty officers carried out a traffic stop for the truck. Florida woman who drove her SUV in bike lane for a quarter mile fesses up: There’s a sack of weed in her pants Man sleeping in running truck in the middle of intersection easy pickings for arresting authorities Driver fingers friend’s second-hand smoke in car for positive drug test During the stop, the officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis emanating from inside the truck and could see open cannabis, which was later determined to belong to the truck’s passenger, the statement notes. Suspecting that the driver was drug-impaired, the officers had him complete roadside sobriety testing, which showed further signs of impairment. The vehicle driver, 33, was arrested for drug-impaired driving and transported to the RCMP detachment to complete a drug influence evaluation. A trained officer carries out that evaluation , using a 12-step test that involves both questions and psychophysical tests, including a blood or urine test to determine impairment. The legal limit is two nanograms of THC per millilitre in whole blood, at which level a driver could be facing criminal charges and fines. If the level is greater than five nanograms of THC per millilitre of blood, this could result in a fine or imprisonment, according…