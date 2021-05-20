newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Hoh Rain Forest Campground opens

By Leader news staff news@ptleader.com
Port Townsend Leader
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePeak season reservations are now available for the Hoh Campground in Olympic National Park. For 2021, online reservations can be made for June 1 through Sept. 15 on recreation.gov. Any unreserved or cancelled sites will be sold in person at the Hoh Visitor Center on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations...

www.ptleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campgrounds#Rain Forest#Camping#Olympic National Park#The Visit#Peak Season Reservations#Recreation Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
TravelBismarck Tribune

Campgrounds Near US National Parks

Broadry — Millions of people visit America’s national parks every year. And, those looking to maximize their outdoor experience may consider extending their stay at a nearby campground. According to the latest data by RVOnTheGo.com, there are many campgrounds and RV resorts in close proximity to our favorite national parks across the country — here’s a few to keep on your radar.
TravelEureka Times-Standard

Gasquet Ranger District seeking campground hosts for summer

The Gasquet Ranger District within the Six Rivers National Forest is seeking to fill campground host positions at three of the Smith River National Recreation Area’s premier campgrounds during the summer season, May through October 2021. Interested parties that are 18 years or older, may spend the summer camping at Panther Flat, Patrick Creek, or Grassy Flat campgrounds.
Travelkymkemp.com

Six Rivers National Forest Seeks Volunteers to Fill Campground Hosts Positions

The Gasquet Ranger District within the Six Rivers National Forest is seeking to fill campground host positions at three of the Smith River National Recreation Area’s premier campgrounds during the summer season (May-October 2021). Interested parties (18 & older) may spend the summer camping at Panther Flat, Patrick Creek, or Grassy Flat campgrounds.
AnimalsPosted by
Only In Colorado

You Can Howl At The Moon With Wolves At The Colorado Wolf And Wildlife Center

Do you remember the peak of Covid when everyone would stand on their porch and howl at the moon as a sign of solidarity as well as a great stress release? Those were the days… fortunately, we are no longer homebound and have an even better opportunity to howl at the moon, this time with actual […] The post You Can Howl At The Moon With Wolves At The Colorado Wolf And Wildlife Center appeared first on Only In Your State.
Environmentwrrnetwork.com

Weather-permitting, East Entrance of YNP opens Tomorrow, May 7

Yellowstone National Park has announced that the East Entrance Road into the park from Wapiti Valley will be opening tomorrow. Weather permitting. The park announced the following spring road opening dates:. East Entrance to Lake Village (Sylvan Pass) and Lake Village to Canyon Village will open Friday, May 7, at...
Traveltwowheeledwanderer.com

Bikepacking the Cathedral Valley Loop in Capitol Reef National Park

Capitol Reef National Park is one of Utah’s lesser-known and less visited National Parks. It’s located in the South-Central part of the state and is characterized by its unique rock and land formations that make up the rocky spine of the Waterpocket Fold. There are massive red rock bluffs, white sandstone cliffs, colorful bentonite hills, and a scenic drive through the historic Mormon settlement of Fruita. One of the most unique attractions in the Park, though, is the Cathedral Valley Loop, a route that traverses through rugged and remote terrain and passes through a valley of towering monolith mountains with names like Temple of the Sun and Temple of the Moon. Most people drive this route in a day, but it can also be done as an overnight bikepacking trip, which is what a friend and I recently did.
HobbiesPayson Roundup

Fish Tonto Creek and Christopher Creek while the forest is open

“The lack of snowmelt and the prospect of little rain this summer could very well result in early forest closures and no access to the creeks and lakes in Rim Country. Don’t wait to get out and enjoy fishing in our forests while you can.”. That was a suggestion I...
TravelPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Reservations Now Available For White River National Forest

Not only is White River National Forest one of Colorado's most popular outdoor destinations, but it is also the most visited national forest in the entire nation. There's a reason why White River National Forest is so popular. For one thing, it's huge - 2.3 million acres. That means plenty of room for outdoor activities year-round. There are no less than 11 ski resorts, 8 wilderness areas, 10 mountain peaks over 14,000 feet, some 2,500 miles of trails, and lots of campgrounds.
TravelBHG

The Best Family-Friendly Campgrounds in the U.S.

When Kelly Sage, an Indiana-based teacher and mom of two, plans a camping trip, the first thing she does is look at campsite reviews online. "Is it clean? Is it safe? Will we be on the side of the road? Are there bathrooms?" Bathrooms, of course, are a concern for...
Hobbiesboreal.org

Know before you go: 2021 fishing opener and the Superior National Forest

With fishing opener in the land of 10,000 lakes just around the corner, officials on the Superior National Forest would like to remind anglers and other visitors to recreate responsibly and plan ahead before traveling to the Forest for the weekend. Find a fishing spot: The Forest boasts hundreds of...
Lifestylenewstalk941.com

Center Hill Lake Campgrounds Reopening After Completing Cleanup Efforts

Ragland Bottom and Floating Mill campgrounds at Center Hill Lake are set to reopen Thursday. A high water event in March postponed the openings of both recreation areas. Park Ranger Ashley Webster said the majority of the cleanup is complete, but strong winds and downed trees delayed the process for some areas.
Petsbringfido.com

"Pawsome" Campgrounds With Fenced Dog Parks

When searching for the “pawfect” campground to visit with Fido, fenced dog parks usually top the list of desired amenities. After all, your pooch will want to stretch his legs after a night in a tent or RV, not to mention long hours on the road. We’ve compiled a list of campgrounds around the country with the best fenced-in dog parks for you and your canine camper.
TravelPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Six short spring hikes

Easy jaunts for getting into the hiking groove during mud season. Hiking in spring can have its rewards, even if it’s messy at times. The views of a defrosted Adirondack forest is well worth the hike. Flowers and trees bloom for miles to see. In higher elevations distinctive alpine plants will begin to grow. Be careful not to step on them, they are fragile. Oh and what’s that I hear? Not the buzzing of blackflies, that’s for June.
Lifestyleskyhinews.com

Rocky closes North Inlet Trail

Rocky Mountain National Park has updated a number of closures due to the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires. The main change on the west side of the park is the closure of North Inlet Trail. The trail was open this winter to Cascade Falls, but is now closed at the trailhead due to rock fall and potential additional hazards from snowmelt.
Travelvegas24seven.com

Signal Mountain Lodge In Grand Teton National Park Opens For 2021 Season May 14

(Photo Courtesy Forever Resorts) Signal Mountain Lodge and Campground located inside Grand Teton National Park will open for its 2021 season May 14 through Oct. 17. Located on the shore of Jackson Lake, 30 miles from Jackson, Wyoming and 27 miles from Yellowstone National Park, the lodge offers guests the chance to immerse themselves in the invigorating mountain air and encounter extraordinary wildlife while surrounded by exquisite vistas.
Lifestylethechronicle.news

‘Take a hike’ at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

If anyone has ever suggested you go take a hike, fortunately, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is close by and offers several trails to choose from. Not sure where to start? A great source of information is available online through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wichita Mountains home page, the Friends of the Wichitas website and other online sites like alltrails.com and hikingproject.com. Basically, type the phrase “Hiking in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge” (without the quotation marks) and you will find plenty of information to plan an outdoor adventure. You don’t even have to lace up your hiking boots to take a virtual tour through the websites and see what is available.
Lifestylethetrek.co

Days 4-7 Trail Angels, Amazing People and Helen GA

After heaving around a backpack weighing over 40 pounds with a full weeks food and water in it, one begins to wonder what is actually needed in the pack. Starting early, the trail was followed. Consulting the guide book, it was decided to move on and ascended Blood Mountain. There...
Environmentpanolawatchman.com

Outdoors: Area lakes, rivers getting plenty of rain

It was raining last week, it was raining the other day, it was raining yesterday and it is raining right now as I write this column. The weather of 2021 has been on somewhat of a roll. Record cold and snow in February, followed by a March that never warmed...