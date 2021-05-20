Hoh Rain Forest Campground opens

Capitol Reef National Park is one of Utah’s lesser-known and less visited National Parks. It’s located in the South-Central part of the state and is characterized by its unique rock and land formations that make up the rocky spine of the Waterpocket Fold. There are massive red rock bluffs, white sandstone cliffs, colorful bentonite hills, and a scenic drive through the historic Mormon settlement of Fruita. One of the most unique attractions in the Park, though, is the Cathedral Valley Loop, a route that traverses through rugged and remote terrain and passes through a valley of towering monolith mountains with names like Temple of the Sun and Temple of the Moon. Most people drive this route in a day, but it can also be done as an overnight bikepacking trip, which is what a friend and I recently did.