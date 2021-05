Mass protests continue for the eighth day in Colombia, following two dozen deaths.Demonstrations that initially began in opposition to a now-cancelled tax reform plan, have become progressively more violent with a total of 24 people - 23 civilians and one police officer - killed during the protests.Protesters turned their attention from tax reforms to criticising President Ivan Duque’s administration, calling for an end to poverty and a stop to excessive use of violence by the police.On Wednesday night tens of thousands of people marched through the capital city of Bogotá in the pouring rain. Several hundred met in the historic...