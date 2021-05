Look at how many of the 4 stars stayed in state. Look at the number of 4 or 5 stars that stayed in state and or came to Clemson in the last 10yrs. Im guessing 10%-15% which is horrible, especially for a state that doesnt produce much top talent. If SC produced 10-20 per yer then you would expect that number to be lower but we should be all over the top recruits in SC every year. Of course you are not going to get them all, but with 3-5 per year produced in SC, I would hope 30-45% would play for one of the 2 larger uni's in the state.