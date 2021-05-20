'Always Sunny's' Rob McElhenney bought a Welsh soccer team. Now FX is making a series about it

In the somewhat-Purgatorial, somewhat-Hellish realm that is pandemic television, Mythic Quest somehow thrives. The video game workplace comedy (which has a niche audience, to say the least) landed on Apple TV+ about a month before the world shut down, a faint artifact of the forgettable February 2020. And Mythic Quest could have faded away after that, as a show that only stood out because of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney. It could have held out for the pandemic to be over, like other workplace hits Succession or Apple’s own Ted Lasso. It could have ramped up on pandemic imagery, like Superstore or This Is Us. But, no. Mythic Quest has done none of those things. Somehow, perhaps thanks to the genius of creators McElhenney, Megan Ganz, and Charlie Day, Season 2 of Mythic Quest strikes a brilliant, lighthearted balance of pandemic living with humor.