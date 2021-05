Alibaba Group reported its first quarterly operating loss since the company went public after getting hit with a massive fine imposed by China’s antitrust regulators. The Chinese e-commerce giant posted an operating deficit of 7.7 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) for its fourth quarter ended March. The loss came after Alibaba was hit with China’ highest-ever fine of 18.2 billion yuan for engaging in monopolistic business practices. The tech firm said it would have reported a 48% increase in operating income year-on-year at 10.6 billion yuan without the penalty. Full-year operating income stood at 89.68 billion yuan, down 2% year-over-year.