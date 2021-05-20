New tool factors effects of fossil-fuel emissions on ocean research

Scientists have found that Earth’s worst mass extinction event 252 million years ago happened rapidly in the oceans, while it panned out over a much longer, drawn-out period, on land.According to research published in the journal PNAS, the end-Permian extinction event saw a vast majority of animal species go extinct, and the planet entered the early days of the Age of Dinosaurs when the dust settled. “Mass extinctions permanently altered life’s evolutionary trajectory five times in Earth’s history, and the end-Permian extinction was the greatest of these biotic crises,” the scientists, including those from Chicago’s Field Museum in the US, wrote in...