New tool factors effects of fossil-fuel emissions on ocean research

uaf.edu
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA newly developed tool will allow scientists to better gauge how centuries of fossil fuel emissions could be skewing the data they collect from marine environments. Researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks led the effort, which created a way for marine scientists to factor into their results the vast amounts of anthropogenic carbon dioxide that are being absorbed by oceans. Those human-caused carbon sources can muddy research results — a problem known as the Suess effect — leading to flawed conclusions about the health and productivity of marine ecosystems.

news.uaf.edu
