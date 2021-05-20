Fed, citing crypto risk, to open digital currency debate this summer

For Fidelity Investments, one of the world's largest asset managers, there was no need to explore the digital currency space. Nonetheless, in mid-October of 2018, Fidelity launched Fidelity Digital Assets, a limited liability corporation designed as a "full-service, enterprise-grade platform for securing, trading, and servicing investments in digital assets," according to the company's website. With this new branch, Fidelity entered into the digital currency game in a big way: Fidelity Digital Assets offers offline, cold storage custody solutions, trade execution, and other services for the cryptocurrency industry. Using its clout as a major financial services firm, Fidelity Digital Assets has stated its aim to help to provide financial institutions with "highly available, trusted, enterprise-grade services to store, transact, and service...digital asset investments." One question likely on the minds of many investors is why exactly Fidelity decided to launch this new company.