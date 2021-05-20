newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Fed, citing crypto risk, to open digital currency debate this summer

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell flagged the risks of cryptocurrencies in an unusual video message on Thursday that also laid out a clearer timetable for the Fed to consider adopting a digital currency of its own. Highlighting the fast advances in financial technology and the potential benefits...

wiky.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Currency#Financial System#Paper Currency#Financial Technology#Financial Investment#Reuters#Federal Reserve Chair#The U S Treasury#The Boston Fed#Digital Payments#Cryptocurrency Values#Potential Risks#Investment Firms#Banks#Central Bank#Ransomware Payments#Technology Advances#Businesses#Reporting#Debate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksStreet.Com

Marathon Digital, Crypto Stocks Fall on Musk Tweets

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, such as Marathon Digital, fell Monday, after a Bitcoin tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Cryptocurrency-related stocks, such as Marathon Digital (MARA) - Get Report, fell Monday after a tweet from Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk may have indicated that the company might sell its $1.5 billion Bitcoin stash.
StocksFinancial Times

Asset managers express caution on cryptocurrency after price swings

The recent volatility in bitcoin prices triggered by Tesla’s Elon Musk has raised new doubts among institutional fund managers over the future of cryptocurrencies as an asset class. UBS Wealth Management, Pimco, T Rowe Price and Glenmede Investment Management were among the firms that have expressed reservations in recent days...
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver prices power higher as crypto currencies crumble

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold notching a...
Marketstheiet.org

Crypto-Currency Payout for Un-applied Legal Infrastructure?

An adequate reason for Cryptocurrency Value being "paid out" or increasing in value in Australia, when certain provision of critical legislative infrastructure is not applied under a certain condition - making the value of the local currency such as the AUD, disparate to the existing investments from South China Sea (China). For example, when WHO has declared that 5G does cause a biological reaction in Humans, to allow installation of 5G Towers, would be a considerable violation of the 'Crimes (Biological Weapons) Act 1976' Australia. However, that 5G installers are going ahead with this - is what is allegedly creating the Cryptocurrency. So, it can be expected that if 5G installations are carried out in Australia, there would be a higher "payout" or appreciation of the Crypto against the AUD - although the AUD should be relatively constant against the HKD or CNY.
CurrenciesPosted by
The Hill

Will digital currencies dethrone or cement the US dollar?

As crypto markets continue to attract attention and digital technologies threaten to upend the entire financial system, governments and reserve banks are racing to keep up and reassert themselves. Some, including India, Nigeria, and Turkey, have proposed banning decentralized crypto assets over the risk of money laundering and tax evasion. At the same time, many — especially China — are exploring how they might leverage digital technologies to create their own centralized Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) and potentially challenge U.S. monetary hegemony and the value proposition of decentralized crypto assets.
Currenciescoingeek.com

Hungary considers digital currency investor tax cut for COVID stimulus

Digital currency investors in Hungary could be in line for a tax cut as part of new stimulus measures being proposed by the government designed to make the country more competitive. Authorities in Hungary are weighing proposals which would slash the applicable rate of tax on digital currency gains down...
MarketsInvestopedia

Why Fidelity Got Into Bitcoin

For Fidelity Investments, one of the world's largest asset managers, there was no need to explore the digital currency space. Nonetheless, in mid-October of 2018, Fidelity launched Fidelity Digital Assets, a limited liability corporation designed as a "full-service, enterprise-grade platform for securing, trading, and servicing investments in digital assets," according to the company's website. With this new branch, Fidelity entered into the digital currency game in a big way: Fidelity Digital Assets offers offline, cold storage custody solutions, trade execution, and other services for the cryptocurrency industry. Using its clout as a major financial services firm, Fidelity Digital Assets has stated its aim to help to provide financial institutions with "highly available, trusted, enterprise-grade services to store, transact, and service...digital asset investments." One question likely on the minds of many investors is why exactly Fidelity decided to launch this new company.
Fraud Crimescoingeek.com

South Korea clamps down on digital currency phishing activities

The South Korean government is out to strengthen its infrastructure to thwart the growing digital currency phishing activities in the country. With the rise in prices for most digital currencies, phishing activities have tripled this year according to local reports. The South Korean ICT Ministry is leading the initiative, teaming...
Economyledgerinsights.com

JP Morgan in Bahrain digital currency settlement trial with central bank

Earlier this week, the Central Bank of Bahrain announced a digital currency pilot with JP Morgan. The trial is for cross border US dollar supply chain payments and receipts with Bahrain’s Bank ABC. Going forward, the central bank said it would consider extending the collaboration to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).
Economyajudaily.com

Debate rekindled over introduction of central bank digital currency in S. Korea

SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank rekindled debate over a possible project to issue a central bank digital currency that uses an electronic record or digital token to represent the virtual form of a fiat currency of a particular nation, two years after it suspended a study on commercialization, citing social and economic costs to be caused by institutional changes.
EconomyCoinDesk

Bank of England Official: It’s ‘Probable’ UK Will Launch a Digital Currency

Such loss of confidence could see more consumers “locked into private money”, he said, citing stablecoins launched by Big Tech platforms as an example. These are likely “to have greater functionality and lower transaction costs than the current commercial bank digital money offering and could quickly attract a large number of users.”
CurrenciesL.A. Weekly

Meet Kevin Ko, The Digital Currency Expert You Need to Know About

Digital currencies are revolutionizing the business way of making payments while introducing a whole new investment opportunity. It has brought in a new concept where investors can directly transfer money virtually without the services of intermediaries such as banks. Thousands of investors have pumped their money into the trade, and some are reaping big. It is an easy way to get filthy rich, but first, you must learn and master the industry’s tricks.
CurrenciesPosted by
Forbes

Will Digital Currencies Wipe Out Crypto? Central Banks To Target Bitcoin?

When the euro was introduced just over twenty years ago, there were tales of people around Europe refusing to exchange their national currency notes for the single currency, on the basis that the euro ‘will never catch on’. When the hacking group Darkside ransomed the dataset controlling the Colonial pipeline last week, the ransom was paid in a cryptocurrency.
Currenciesthedechained.com

Crypto Could Replace U.S. Dollar As Global Reserve Asset – Stanley Druckenmiller

The Chief Investment Officer and Chairman of the Duquesne Family Office, Stanley Druckenmiller, said cryptocurrencies pose a danger to the world’s reserve currency- the dollar. He indicated that the USD’s crypto-based record-keeping tool could serve as a reserve currency in a CNBC interview. He believes crypto is solely responsible for...
Marketsmoneyweek.com

Central bank digital currencies: the future of money

It’s a state-backed, digital-only currency that is issued and overseen by a central bank. Only one central-bank digital currency (CBDC) is actually in operation so far, a small-scale rollout in the Bahamas last October. But more than 50 central banks, in countries or blocs representing the bulk of global GDP – including China, the US and the UK – are exploring them. A digital currency is simply one that never takes physical form: it remains on a virtual network and is stored and exchanged digitally. Thus it is different from the “electronic currency” that today makes up the vast majority of the money supply (for example, the money held in bank accounts that could be withdrawn as physical cash). And a CBDC is different from bitcoin, or other cryptocurrencies, which are decentralised “permissionless” currencies that are not managed by any central authority. CBDCs are issued by central banks on behalf of governments.
Worldfinextra.com

Kazakhstan central bank opens consultation on digital currency issuance

The national digital currency is a prospective form of money, which is an obligation of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan and is presented in digital form. The digital tenge will be a legal means of payment, a value measure, and a means of saving. To implement the platform, a two-tier architecture is planned, in which financial market participants will provide payment services, and the National Bank will provide infrastructure.