Leicester City play Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday. Foxes stalwart Jonny Evans had an injury, but hopefully he will be back in contention. This weekend will see the ever longed-for fifth appearance for Leicester in the FA Cup Final. If you weren’t already aware of the rather downbeat fact that the Foxes were runners-up in 1949, 1961, 1963 and 1969, then Voilà. Those three occasions in the ’60s, while losses, underlined the pedigree of the east Midlands side in that era. Hopefully the Blue Army are now going to see a similar golden ticket for trophy matches in this contemporary decade.