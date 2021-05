Digimon Adventure's next episode promo is teasing the first anime debut of one obscure fan-favorite Digimon. Digimon Adventure's new series has reached its final third of episodes, and with this has kicked off a brand new arc where Tai and the DigiDestined are now heading to FAGA to keep Millenniumon from reviving in a new body somehow. This new arc has already started taking things to the next level as the DigiDestined's Digimon partners have been unlocking brand new evolutions, but this has also seen some brand new threats and allies coming to the anime for the first time as well.