For safety’s sake, S.R. 408 speed limit is going up from 55 to 60 mph

In what may puzzle some motorists as counterintuitive, a transportation agency is following through on its decision earlier this year to nudge up the speed limit along State Road 408 to make the heavily used highway a smidgen safer.

With a crew heading eastbound and another westbound, workers this week are riveting new 60 mph signs over old 55 mph ones. Measuring 36 inches by 48 inches, or 48 inches by 60 inches, each sign requires dozens of rivets.

There are 40 signs to be updated along 12 miles of the toll road between Kirkman Road west of Orlando and Chickasaw Trail east of the city.

“We were given two weeks to do this,” said Gary Story, superintendent with the contractor, Ion Electric of Conti Corp. “We should get it done sooner.”

S.R. 408 is the region’s primary east-west transportation spine. Its owner, the Central Florida Expressway Authority, has added lanes, revamped interchanges, and installed high-speed toll plazas.

With those improvements, the agency decided that the 55 limit set 50 years ago could be upped to 60.

But the agency decided that not only could the limit be increased but it should be increased — for the sake of safety.

Almost all of the traffic in the 12-mile stretch — or about 85% of vehicles — travels at 66 to 78 mph. The other 15% mostly minds the speed limit.

For the expressway authority, that’s an unhealthy mix of speeders and non-speeders, setting up potential for rear-end collisions and encouraging high-speed lane changing or lane surfing.

“Accidents are caused by fast drivers coming up on slower drivers,” said authority spokesman Brian Hutchings.

Upping the speed limit by 5 mph should ease the speed difference somewhat, according to the authority, which will do follow-up studies on changes in traffic patterns and accidents.

The sign-changing and studies are to cost less than $150,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol and local authorities say their enforcement, including periodically with squads of troopers at targeted locations in operations advertised to the public in social media, has a limited effect on holding down speeds.

FHP spokeswoman Kim Montes noted previously that her agency has limited resources and can’t focus all of its efforts on S.R. 408.

The expressway authority for years has been stymied in its attempts to get state approval to entirely underwrite the hiring and equipping of a significant increase in troopers assigned to agency toll roads.

