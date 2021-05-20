‘Mission: Impossible’ At 25: Revisiting The Franchise’s Auteurist Roots
The Tom Cruise-fronted “Mission: Impossible” film series has become so decidedly, distinctively its own thing – a comically profitable big-screen franchise and a go-to cash-cow that has sustained Cruise’s career through some fairly fallow stretches – that it’s easy to forget that when it hit theaters 25 years ago this week, it could’ve been just another cynical, nostalgia-driven film version of an old TV show. The early-to-mid-‘90s was lousy with them: “The Flintstones,” “The Addams Family,” “The Fugitive,” “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “Maverick,” “Dennis the Menace,” “Car 54, Where Are You?” and on and on.theplaylist.net