‘Mission: Impossible’ At 25: Revisiting The Franchise’s Auteurist Roots

It's been more than 35 years since The Goonies was released in theaters, captivating children of the '80s (and their parents, too) with its pirate-themed adventure. The movie has become a cult classic, and its child and teen stars have since grown up and made careers for themselves. Some of them stuck with acting and are still recognizable names today, like Sean Astin and Josh Brolin, but some of the stars went down a different path. Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk in The Goonies, stopped acting after his younger days, but he still found success within the entertainment industry.