newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Gully’ Trailer: Three Friends Try To Survive Their Violent Neighborhood In Nabil Elderkin’s Drama

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the beginning of the new trailer for the upcoming drama, “Gully,” the film presents itself as a fairly typical coming-of-age story about three friends growing up in Los Angeles. However, that idea gets thrown out of the window pretty quickly when you see what the film really has up its sleeve, as it evolves into a thriller with obvious video game imagery and violence, as the life of the three leads gets thrown into chaos.

theplaylist.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Person
Charlie Plummer
Person
Jacob Latimore
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Jonathan Majors
Person
John Corbett
Person
Robin
Person
Terrence Howard
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gully#Drama#Three Friends#Watch Trailer#Tribeca Film Festival#Music Stars#Tribeca Review#Sza#Romulus Entertainment#Gully#Friendship#Video#Vod#Clips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
ReligionFirst Showing

Official Trailer for Religious Drama 'A Father's Legacy' with Tobin Bell

"You get scared of being alone?" "I ain't scared of much… being alone ain't one of ’em." Cinedigm debuted a trailer for a religious drama titled A Father's Legacy, marking the feature directorial debut of actor Jason Mac - writing & directing & producing & starring in this. It's another of these cliche "God made this meeting happen so you could learn some lessons" movies, described as "an inspirational story of family, loyalty and redemption." After years of searching for his father, a young man, on the run from the law, finds his way into the life of a secluded old man in the woods. As the days go by and secrets about their past are revealed, they realize they may not have been looking for each other but they were brought together for a reason. This stars Tobin Bell, Jason Mac, Rebeca Robles, Michael Aaron Milligan, Gregory Alan Williams, and Isaiah Stratton. Looks exactly like what you'd expect a "think more about your decisions" film will be.
MoviesPosted by
96.9 KISS FM

‘The Forever Purge’ Trailer Teases a Violent End For The Franchise

Universal has released the official trailer for The Forever Purge, the fifth and supposedly last installment of the horror franchise conceived by James DeMonaco. This time around, the annual “purge” — a one-day period in which all crime, including murder, is legal — is replaced with a never-ending period of violence and unrest.
MoviesHouston Chronicle

New movies to stream this week: 'Monster,' 'The Boy From Medellín' and more

Film, as described by a character in "Monster," is a "curated series of images, with a beginning, middle and end." Going well beyond that pretty basic definition, filmmaker Anthony Mandler - an acclaimed director of music videos making his narrative feature debut with a courtroom drama about a 17-year-old from Harlem who has been accused of being an accessory to murder - tells this story using quite a mix of imagery. Centering on an aspiring filmmaker from Harlem (Kelvin Harrison Jr. of "Waves"), and using much of what is passed off as his footage, the film includes security-camera footage; grainy, black-and-white photographs; amateur video; Polaroids; iPhone clips; snippets from "Rashomon"; and lush, saturated tableaus of a New York lit by sunset, candles, the flashers on a police car and streets lights. It wouldn't mean much if the story - based on a 1999 YA novel by Walter Dean Myers, subsequently turned into a graphic novel - weren't also stirring. It is. And the acting - featuring performances by Jeffrey Wright, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Ehle, Tim Blake Nelson, A$AP Rocky and John David Washington - is uniformly strong. The source material may have been written for teenagers, but this version is all grown-up. Harrison narrates the film from prison as if it were a screenplay he's writing, jumping backward and forward in time, beginning with security footage of the crime and ending with the verdict, interspersing flashbacks along the way to what he calls the "before" time. Nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, "Monster" offers a harrowing reminder of how, for many Black defendants, they're guilty until proven innocent. Harrison makes his character's fear and anguish palpable. R. Available on Netflix. Contains strong language throughout, some violence and bloody images. 98 minutes.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Solos’ Trailer: Amazon’s Star-Packed Anthology Drama Looks At Deeper Meaning Of Human Connection

“A memory isn’t simply a thing you have — it’s a promise.”. Amazon has released the first trailer for Solos, David Weil’s seven-episode anthology series whose star-drenched cast features Oscar winners Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren along with three-time Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu. Have a look above.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Blindspotting TV series gets a first trailer from Starz

Starz has released a poster and trailer for the upcoming comedy series Blindspotting. Set six months after the events of the acclaimed 2018 film of the same name, it follows Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), a woman trying to navigate her chaotic life after her partner and father of her son is incarcerated; take a look here…
TV & Videos/Film

‘Blindspotting’ TV Series Trailer Expands the Movie’s Narrative, Keeps the Same Style and Energy

Blindspotting was one of the acclaimed premieres to come out of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Featuring Hamilton star Daveed Diggs in the lead role, the film dealt with some heavy themes, including systemic racism and police brutality, but it did it with some sharp satirical humor and hip-hop musical sequences. The film had a style all its own, and now a Blindspotting TV series will continue in the same vein, but now the main character will be one of the supporting players of the original movie.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

First Trailer for Céline Sciamma’s Acclaimed Drama Petite Maman

Following up her universally acclaimed Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Céline Sciamma was able to get a film off the ground and completed during the pandemic. Petite Maman, starring Joséphine Sanz, Gabrielle Sanz, Stéphane Varupenne, Nina Meurisse, and Margo Abascal, follows a young girl who has just lost her grandmother, then discovers a girl her own age in the woods. Following a Berlinale premiere, the film will arrive in France next month and the first international trailer has landed. NEON will also reteam with the director for a U.S. release, but a date hasn’t been confirmed yet.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Bella Thorne and Mickey Rourke star in UK trailer for thriller Girl

Universal has shared a UK trailer for writer-director Chad Faust’s feature debut Girl which stars Bella Thorne (Assassination Nation, Midnight Sun) as a young woman who returns to her hometown to kill her abusive father, only to discover someone has already beaten her to it. Check out the trailer below, along with some official promotional images…
TV SeriesGamespot

Netflix's Love Death And Robots Season 2 Gets Violent Red Band Trailer

The red band trailer for Love Death + Robots Volume 2 has been released. The animated sci-fi anthology show returns to Netflix on May 14. Like last month's first trailer, this new one teases the mix of dark dystopian stories and animation styles. But this is definitely not-safe-for-work, with plenty of sex, violence, and bad language throughout, plus some spectacular visuals. Check it out below:
TV SeriesCollider

'Trying' Season 2 Trailer Hints at Nikki and Jason’s New Challenge

Apple TV+ has dropped the trailer for Season 2 of Trying, which will debut globally on May 21. The first two episodes will premiere together, with the six remaining episodes releasing weekly every Friday. Season 1 found couple Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) choosing to adopt after discovering...
TV SeriesBoston Globe

‘It’s official!’ First trailer for long-awaited ‘Friends’ reunion is out

The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “Friends” reunion is out, along with a premiere date on HBOMax: May 27. There’s not all that much to see in the teaser — just the cast members, arm in arm, walking super slo-mo through the twilight while a slowed-down version of the show’s theme song, “I’ll Be There for You,” swells in the background. Then the title: The One Where They Get Back Together.
TV Seriesidownloadblog.com

Jamie Bell set to co-star alongside Elisabeth Moss in Apple TV+ series ‘Shining Girls’

After first hearing about the upcoming series back in July of last year, we finally have new casting information for the upcoming thriller Shining Girls. The thriller has added Jamie Bell (Jumper, Rocketman) to the cast. He will be starring alongside Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), who has been set to lead the upcoming series from day one. According to the original report from Deadline, Bell is playing a “mysterious loner with a surprising connection” to Moss’s character, Kirby.