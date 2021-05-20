‘Two Lottery Tickets’: The Romanian New Wave Gets A Summery, Slacker Comedy [Review]

“Romanians are bad at making movies. We have such a beautiful country, but they only show doom and gloom,” whines Pompiliu (Alexandru Papadopol) in the shaggy, summery comedy “Two Lottery Tickets.” Meant as a playful jab toward the Romanian New Wave movement that has put the country on the cinematic map, local audiences might have found a little bit of truth in writer/director Paul Negoescu’s script as they were clearly ready for something different. A smash hit upon release in Romania in 2016, the film has taken a long way around in crossing the Atlantic, but “Two Lottery Tickets” should mark a refreshing change of pace for arthouse aficionados searching for an alternative from the country’s usually more austere, realist, and ponderous fare.