Garth Brooks Is Happy To ‘Fly The Country Music Flag’

Being diagnosed with COVID-19 can come with no symptoms at all, serious symptoms that lead to hospitalization, or "long-haul" symptoms that don't seem to go away. As celebrities have come down with COVID, they've been vocal about the symptoms they can't seem to shake. Now, in a new interview, country legend Trisha Yearwood has also revealed the COVID effects she can't get rid of. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, the country said that there are two symptoms that she is still facing following her diagnosis with the virus in February.