Garth Brooks Is Happy To ‘Fly The Country Music Flag’

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
wkml.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGarth Brooks is looking forward to being one of five honorees, joining actress-choreographer Debbie Allen, folk singer Joan Baez, violinist Midori, and beloved acting legend Dick Van Dyke at The Kennedy Centers Honors taking place on June 6th. Garth said, “The fact that I get to represent country music –...

Celebritieswbwn.com

Trisha Yearwood Stops By The Kelly Clarkson Show to Call Garth Brooks an Alien

Trisha Yearwood appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, but talking to Kelly Clarkson is nothing new for Trisha, ” You know, we’re buddies. We text all the time.”. But it has been a while since they’ve chatted in person, “We hadn’t seen each other in a year, ’cause none of us have seen each other in a year! So it was really nice just to see her face.”
Musicweisradio.com

‘Still Woman Enough’: Loretta Lynn lands in Billboard’s Top 10 Country Albums for the 42nd time

Loretta Lynn’s Still Woman Enough debuts in the number-nine spot on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, according to the ranking dated April 3. That marks the 88-year-old country legend’s 42nd top-10 entry on the chart. That feat’s been bested only by Willie Nelson, who has 53 top-10 albums under his belt, and Dolly Parton, who has 46. Still Woman Enough is Loretta’s 46th solo studio album overall.
EntertainmentSioux City Journal

Garth Brooks to give Memorial Stadium show this summer

Garth Brooks will perform a show at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. There is an eight-ticket limit and in-the-round seating. Buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, call the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster 877-654-2784 or use the Ticketmaster app. All seats are reserved, and there will be no advance sales.
Public HealthTODAY.com

Trisha Yearwood 'grateful' to get 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose

Trisha Yearwood is feeling thankful for the opportunity to get her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and shared the special moment with her fans. The country star, who tested positive for COVID-19 back in February, shared a photo Friday of herself sitting on a couch as a health care worker injected her upper left arm with a vaccine. (Yearwood didn't specify whether she got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.)
Lincoln, NEOmaha.com

Garth Brooks announces concert at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln

The Garth Brooks stadium tour will stop at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln in August, the singer announced Wednesday. The concert, which will be the first music concert at the stadium since Farm Aid III in 1987, is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Tickets for the event go on...
Music995qyk.com

Garth Brooks On Pink: She’s ‘Tougher Than You Are’

Garth Brooks recently said on his weekly Studio G program on Facebook that he would love to duet with Pink! and also Luke Combs. Garth said, of Pink!, “I love duets. P!nk’s fantastic, I like P!nk because every time you see P!nk she’s like the sweetest thing on the planet but she’s also just tougher than you are. I like that. I think that’s what every woman loves about her, I think that’s what they love about Beyonce, I think that’s what they love about Lizzo, is they’re just defiant.”
CelebritiesCMT

On This Day in 2008: Garth Brooks Inducts Carrie Underwood into the Grand Ole Opry

Thirteen years ago, on May 10, 2008, Garth Brooks inducted Carrie Underwood as a new member of the Grand Ole Opry. In introducing fellow Oklahoman Underwood, Brooks said, “I can’t imagine what you’re feeling right now. I cried like a baby the whole time.” He also gave Underwood some words of wisdom. “You will be rained with awards from the CMA, ACM, Grammys and all that stuff,” he told Underwood. “Nothing will last as long or be more important than this award right here tonight. Congratulations.”
Entertainmentwkml.com

Garth Brooks Adds Yet Another 2021 Stadium Date

Garth Brooks is expanding his stadium tour once again with the announcement that he is bringing his tour to Lincoln at the University of Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium on August 14, 2021. It’ll be the first music event at the stadium in 34 years. Garth told fans on Studio G of...
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1989, Chely Wright moved to Nashville. Today in 1991, George Strait’s “If I Know Me” peaked at #1 on the Billboard Country chart. Today in 1993, the album “Big Time” by Little Texas was released. Today in 1993, Patty Loveless’ “Greatest Hits” album was released. Today in 1993,...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These Are the 2 COVID Symptoms Trisha Yearwood Can't Get Rid Of

Being diagnosed with COVID-19 can come with no symptoms at all, serious symptoms that lead to hospitalization, or "long-haul" symptoms that don't seem to go away. As celebrities have come down with COVID, they've been vocal about the symptoms they can't seem to shake. Now, in a new interview, country legend Trisha Yearwood has also revealed the COVID effects she can't get rid of. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, the country said that there are two symptoms that she is still facing following her diagnosis with the virus in February. Read on to see how COVID is still plaguing Trisha Yearwood, and for more similar updates from celebrities, Ellen DeGeneres Reveals the "One Thing They Don't Tell You" About COVID.
Musiccountry1025.com

Garth Brooks: His Special Song For ‘Mom’

As Mother’s Day approaches this Sunday (5/9), Garth Brooks is thinking about his mom Colleen who passed away in August of 1999. Garth’s mom was his biggest cheerleader and in the 1950’s she was actually a country singer on the Capitol Records label in Nashville. Brooks also felt her lasting...