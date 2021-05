POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education introduced the new superintendent during its regular meeting on Tuesday evening. Dr. Keith Burdette will be starting as the new Mason County Schools superintendent on July 1. Burdette was a 1978 graduate from Point Pleasant High School. During his senior year, he was the chapter president of the school’s FFA, which was pointed out in a presentation from current Mason County Career Center Chapter President Crimson Cochran.