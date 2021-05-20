newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

How Success Happened for Adam Bold

By Robert Tuchman
Register Citizen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA3 Artists Agency chairman and self-made entrepreneur Adam Bold, along with his business partners CEO Robert Attermann and president Brian Cho, have transformed the culture of a traditional old-school talent agency into a disruptor. Unbeknownst to Bold, this path, which he didn’t anticipate taking, was in the making since his childhood.

www.registercitizen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incredible Talent#Business Success#Voice Talent#Digital Talent#Wonderful People#A3 Artists Agency#The Mutual Fund Store#Financial Engines Inc#Abrams Artists Agency#Wga#Philosophies#President Brian Cho#Work Life#Kind People#Ceo#Screenwriters#Films#Diverse Clients#Movies#Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How This Content Creator Built Her Business Success

Many believe that the life of an influencer is so easy, but like all things, when you’re making an income and earning a living at it, it is hard work. Naomi Davis, author of the newly released A Coat of Yellow Paint, and Forbes Top 10 Parenting Influencer, has managed to do just that. Naomi shares her happy and helpful stories across her social media channels and award-winning website.
MinoritiesThrive Global

Flipping the Tortilla: How to Turn Adversity into Success

Coming from working as a janitor in the steel mills in Indiana to being the president of two multi billion-dollar companies, Denice Torres knows about overcoming great odds to achieve enduring success. As a gay Hispanic mom, she shares that the best way to navigate adversity is to shift perspectives and use difficult times as a catalyst for growth.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Adam Fitch: Winning doesn’t mean success in esports

Esports is viewed as a rapidly growing industry, a lucrative investment opportunity that will reap major rewards in the future. With companies rushing to get involved, and new entities being formed just to operate within the industry, it’s commonly believed that success in esports would be massively fruitful if you get in early. But what is success?
TV Serieslqioo.com

What Will Happen To Kat In The Fifth And Final Season Of The Bold Type?

The Bold Type is a series that follows Kat (Aisha Dee), Sutton (Meghann Fahy), and Jane (Katie Stevens), three best friends and co-workers at Scarlet magazine. After five emotionally-charged seasons that have captivated us, it is now time to see the three main characters of The Bold Type fully define themselves and make their mark on this world.
EconomyThrive Global

How a 1% Change Leads to Disproportionately Higher Success

Did you ever consider that setting large goals may not work for you?. We’re often told that we should dream big and stay tapped into higher values to remain constantly motivated. However, for many people this approach to goal setting often backfires. It’s easy to get overwhelmed by large goals....
Career Development & Advicecofmag.com

How to Build a Successful Agency-Client Relationship

Yours could be the best agency in the world in terms of results, but if your clients find it difficult to work with you, or you don’t align with their philosophy and culture, the working relationship is likely to fail. At Aprais we know stronger relationships build stronger businesses. It’s...
ScienceFast Company

This science-backed growth mindset strategy can boost your success in work and life

Studies have shown one of the strongest indicators of future success in life is whether you live with a fixed mindset or a growth mindset. Fixed mindset: People who believe intelligence is something you’re either born with or you’re not. These people go to great lengths to avoid situations that reveal their lack of intelligence or competence—leading to insecurities about how they compare to those around them.
LotteryThe Drum

Camelot: When We All Play A Little, Fun Stuff Happens by Adam&EveDDB

When diversity becomes second nature, advertising will ultimately be more authentic and deliver a far greater impact. C Talent, a management company for d/Deaf and disabled talent, consulted Camelot in its latest commercial, showcasing the transformational effect that National Lottery Good Causes funding has on UK society. Disabled lead performer,...
Posted by
People

What Does Cheugy Mean? If You're Still Confused, We Rounded Up the Most Helpful Explainers

If you're still trying to figure out what the word "cheugy" means, we hate to be the ones to break it to you: You might be a cheug. The new term – which gained traction a few weeks ago when 24-year-old Hallie Cain's TikTok explainer went viral – is pronounced CHEW-gee can be used to broadly describe "someone who is out of date or trying too hard," according to the New York Times.
Movieswhattowatch.com

'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Review: Too much fake fire, not enough real creativity

An incredible pedigree of talent behind and in front of the camera can't elevate this silly, formulaic thriller into anything substantial. The pedigree of acting and filmmaking talent in Those Who Wish Me Dead is undeniable — cowriter and director Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water) cinematographer Ben Richardson (Mare of Easttown), and a cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Jon Bernthal, Aidan Gillen, Nicholas Hoult and Jake Weber. But this adaptation of Michael Kortya’s novel of the same, which Kortya helped write, is one of the silliest movies I’ve seen in a long time — that much moreso because of the gravitas of its cast and crew. The common refrain goes ‘no one sets out to make a bad movie,’ but there are too many good people involved for this to be one, as Jolie clumsily navigates her way through this redemption story about a traumatized firefighter protecting a boy from assassins while a wildfire ravages the countryside. Her interest alone may have gotten the project greenlit, but whatever enthusiasm Jolie may have once had for the material gets unceremoniously snuffed out thanks to cryptic plotting, questionable science and too many bad CGI-fire special effects for a movie that uses so many of them.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How To Transform A Sales Team With Bold Behavior Coaching

President of Urgency Based Selling. Look for Andy's book, Innovate Now - Scale Up With 16 Sales Breakthrough Techniques. I hear the following statement, or something like it, frequently from business owners and sales team members: "We're fantastic at selling. Put us in front of a prospect and we crush it. We just have one very small challenge — we need more leads."
HealthThrive Global

Entrepreneur Tanner James Shares His Biggest Distress Tips & Motivation.

Tanner James, the founder and CEO of Tansocial. He dropped out of college after a mere 2 weeks and since that day he has built a company like no other. Tanner focuses a lot on company culture and is a very relationship-driven individual. These company values since then have spread like wildfire to all of Tansocial’s client base and anyone with whom he personally interacts. He is driven with the simple motive of helping anyone he can.
Posted by
Pete Ross

Miserable About Life? The Reason May Lie in Evolution

“People get unhappy because they compare their lives to other people.I believe that’s the root of all unhappiness”. Someone I know said that to me quite some time ago. It’s a reasonably true statement, but when I first heard it, even though I could see that it was true, I felt somewhat underwhelmed. It’s just too surface level, too obvious. Like saying people are fat because they eat too much.
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

12 Key Questions For Aspiring Founders To Ask Themselves

If you’re looking to start your own business, you may feel that jumping into it with both feet is the best approach. However, if you consulted with other entrepreneurs first, you might realize that getting a grasp on what’s in store for you can give you a competitive edge. Facing...