How Success Happened for Adam Bold

An incredible pedigree of talent behind and in front of the camera can't elevate this silly, formulaic thriller into anything substantial. The pedigree of acting and filmmaking talent in Those Who Wish Me Dead is undeniable — cowriter and director Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water) cinematographer Ben Richardson (Mare of Easttown), and a cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Jon Bernthal, Aidan Gillen, Nicholas Hoult and Jake Weber. But this adaptation of Michael Kortya’s novel of the same, which Kortya helped write, is one of the silliest movies I’ve seen in a long time — that much moreso because of the gravitas of its cast and crew. The common refrain goes ‘no one sets out to make a bad movie,’ but there are too many good people involved for this to be one, as Jolie clumsily navigates her way through this redemption story about a traumatized firefighter protecting a boy from assassins while a wildfire ravages the countryside. Her interest alone may have gotten the project greenlit, but whatever enthusiasm Jolie may have once had for the material gets unceremoniously snuffed out thanks to cryptic plotting, questionable science and too many bad CGI-fire special effects for a movie that uses so many of them.