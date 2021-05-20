newsbreak-logo
Randolph County, NC

State Bureau of Investigation opens investigation into Sheriff Greg Seabolt

Asheboro Courier-Tribune
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe N.C. State Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is investigating allegations against Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt. The SBI opened an investigation on May 5 at the request of District Attorney Andy Gregson, Anjanette Grube, public information officer for the SBI, confirmed in an email to The Courier-Tribune. The investigation into allegations of "misuse of position and/or authority by a public official" involving Seabolt is ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, evidence will be submitted to Gregson, and he will decide if charges will be filed.

