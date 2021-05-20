newsbreak-logo
Small-town Pride: Wisconsin town to hold first LGBTQ+ Pride

La Crosse Tribune
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat may be the world’s smallest town to plan an LGBTQ Pride celebration is doing just that. At a mere 66 residents, populations don’t get much tinier than Stockholm, Wis. The village along Lake Pepin will hold its first “Lake Pepin Pride” June 11 through 13 with a variety of colorful festivities.

lacrossetribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#Lgbtq#Staples#Community#Over The Rainbow#Saturday Night Live#Street Art#Lgbtq Pride#Midwest Living#Instagram#Facebook#Lake Pepin Pride#Colorful Festivities#Bustling Spring Street#Rainbow Flags#Stockholm Village Park#Live Music#Fun#Humble Moon Saloon#Performing Arts
