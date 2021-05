MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Special Olympics Wisconsin has reduced the price of registration for its first ever Sun Run & Solar Plunge this year, the organization announced Monday. Participants of the 5k run/walk at Schluter Beach in Monona can now pay $35 for everyone over the age of 4, down from $75 originally for those over the age of 10 and the same as the original cost for those between 5-10 years old. It is free for those who are 4 and younger to join in.