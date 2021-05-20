CUUP's New Bikinis Are Flattering and Supportive and Come in Over 50 Sizes
When it comes to finding the right fit for bras and swimsuits, things can get complicated. That's why it makes sense to us that beloved bra brand CUUP is launching swimwear that'll help you feel comfy, supported, and sexy. The brand did what it does best, which is researching for the best fit. After conducting over 100 fittings on 25 different body types, it perfected a handful of bikinis that'll hug your body just right.www.popsugar.com