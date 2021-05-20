UGG's Pride Month Donation to GLAAD Is a Beautiful Thing, Just Like the Brand's Rainbow Slides
#UGGPRIDE returns with its fifth annual "Proud Prom," which is an inclusive, virtual event and campaign that reimagines the age-old tradition thrown with local LGBTQ+ and allied youth from Santa Barbara and the coastal communities of California. The Pacific Pride Foundation helps the brand celebrate self-identity and love through partnerships with friends of the shoe label including musician Lil Nas X, writer and model Hari Nef, UGG Feel You ambassadors Maya Samaha and Jordun Love, and PPF members Mads Hamilton, Sky Limon, Roz Borah, and the Brown family, who all show off the colorful 2021 Pride For All collection in portraits shot by Danielle Levitt.www.popsugar.com