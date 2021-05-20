UGG's Pride Month Donation to GLAAD Is a Beautiful Thing, Just Like the Brand's Rainbow Slides

Optimism is in the air right now, and all I can think about is planning a fun vacation. While I have yet to book it, I’m doing my best to manifest one into my future, along with all of the cool vacation fashion items to wear. Last summer, my wardrobe mostly revolved around bike shorts and comfy slippers, so I’m very ready to introduce some more directional pieces into the mix. From the season’s biggest swimsuit trends to bold, saturated shades, there are already so many fun trends I’m thinking about that will be landing in my suitcase first.