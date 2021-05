It took me a while to get into HGTV‘s hit show Home Town because I refused to believe hosts Ben and Erin Napier were for real. The Laurel, Mississippi natives speak in a sunny Southern twang and greet clients with twee watercolor paintings of what their fixer upper could look like. I thought they were too chipper, too earnest, too perfect to be real. But as Ben and Erin slowly ground my cynicism down, they opted to use their newfound fame in the most radically kind way possible. Home Town Takeover, one of the first big spin-offs of Home Town, doesn’t follow Ben and Erin as they expand their own empire, but as they help total strangers in Wetumpka, Alabama. Home Town Takeover might be the most optimistic show HGTV has ever produced.