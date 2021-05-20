newsbreak-logo
BCIC, TMAC at UTRGV Announce Partnership

By TBB Staff
texasborderbusiness.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation (BCIC) and the Texas Manufacturing Assistance Center (TMAC) at The University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) announces a unique partnership to deliver small- to medium-size manufacturing businesses coaching, training and project implementation to accelerate profitable growth and improve their bottom line. The partnership will enable small manufacturing enterprises (SME) that have struggled to overcome growth challenges to consider expanding or relocating to Brownsville, Texas through this newly announced workforce development program.

