BCIC, TMAC at UTRGV Announce Partnership
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation (BCIC) and the Texas Manufacturing Assistance Center (TMAC) at The University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) announces a unique partnership to deliver small- to medium-size manufacturing businesses coaching, training and project implementation to accelerate profitable growth and improve their bottom line. The partnership will enable small manufacturing enterprises (SME) that have struggled to overcome growth challenges to consider expanding or relocating to Brownsville, Texas through this newly announced workforce development program.texasborderbusiness.com