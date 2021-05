Two police officers were killed in the line of duty in a 24 hour period in California. The San Luis Obispo Police Department announced yesterday that Detective Luca Benedetti was fatally shot on Monday evening by a suspect in an apartment complex while officers were executing a search warrant. Another Detective Steven Orozco was also wounded during that shooting and was treated at a hospital. Benedetti and Orozco were among a group of 6 officers serving a warrant for possible stolen property, the officers forced open an apartment door. 37 year old Edward Giron, the suspect in the shooting, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and other injuries.