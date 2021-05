It is rare, as someone who is from the small town of McAllen, TX, that we find the latest in fashion so easily. It has always been hard to keep up with trends for two reasons: the lack of trends at our stores and the fact that people around us may give us the look, you know the one, the “who would wear that?!” look that many small towns are known for. If you’re from a small town or even visited one for some time, you’d be well accustomed.