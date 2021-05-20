New flexibility in Pfizer vaccine storage ‘good news’ for B.C.’s rollout plans: Dix

As more and more students receive their COVID-19 vaccine, we finally see the light at the end of the long tunnel. This is possible because we reside in one of the few countries where this product of science is widely available. Thus far, America has vaccinated a higher percentage of the adult population than the European Union and Japan, not to mention the poorest countries — Ethiopia, Haiti, etc. — of the world system, where the vaccine is not expected to be widely available until 2023, or later. Why is this so? What are the underlying reasons for such disparities?