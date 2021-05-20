newsbreak-logo
Elizabeth City, NC

Our View: No excuse for arrests of USA TODAY Network journalists covering Elizabeth City

Gaston Gazette
 1 day ago

Elizabeth City police arrested two reporters in the USA TODAY Network Wednesday night who were doing their jobs and covering a protest related to the death of Andrew Brown Jr. We must be clear: This police action is a frontal assault on freedom of the press, which is enshrined in the First Amendment.

