Yes, it’s a pandemic – but music is playing somewhere at the Jersey Shore. Fans must be masked, except when eating or drinking, and they have to be socially distanced and seated. Starting Wednesday, May 19, the capacity for indoor shows is expanding to 100 percent, but "individuals or groups of people must remain six feet apart," according to the state. The capacity limit for outdoor shows is being removed on May 19, but individuals or groups of people still must remain 6 feet apart.