Is This the Key to a Successful, Long-Term Relationship?

When I meet E.R. Fightmaster over a video call, we’re both coping with springtime growing pains. The comedian, writer, and actor warns me of ambient noise as they smile broadly, all white teeth and lean jawbone, very “genderless Gap ad,” to quote their various social-media handles. (On Instagram and on our call, their clothes are bright, simple, bold: A genderless Gap ad would be lucky to have such ensembles.) We get silent to hear the perpetual whirring in the background, the collective sound of heavy-duty gardening. Meanwhile, my local spring sunshine is so vicious, I must shrink in the only corner of the room where I won’t be blinded. “I don’t know if you can tell, but I’m hiding,” I explain my stance. “I can absolutely tell, but you’re doing a great job,” they assure me. There’s a light teasing to their reassurance and a touch of sharpness I expected.