Opelika police looking for identities of suspects in theft of car parts

By Alex Hosey
Opelika-Auburn News
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Opelika Police Department is looking for the identity of two individuals suspected of stealing catalytic converters from a car shop May 13. The suspects, a white male wearing a black pullover, jeans and brown boots, and a white female wearing a black hoodie and jeans, were caught on camera the night of the theft when catalytic converters were taken from three vehicles at Integrity Auto Service between 1:30-2:30 a.m. May 13, police said.

