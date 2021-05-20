Opelika police looking for identities of suspects in theft of car parts
The Opelika Police Department is looking for the identity of two individuals suspected of stealing catalytic converters from a car shop May 13. The suspects, a white male wearing a black pullover, jeans and brown boots, and a white female wearing a black hoodie and jeans, were caught on camera the night of the theft when catalytic converters were taken from three vehicles at Integrity Auto Service between 1:30-2:30 a.m. May 13, police said.oanow.com