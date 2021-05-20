Opelika police looking for identities of suspects in theft of car parts

On 04/15/2021 the Opelika Police Department began investigating a Theft of Property, First Degree, which occurred at AT&T, located at 2025 Interstate Drive. The suspect, a black male, can be seen on camera wearing a black mask, black pants, black shoes, and a black shirt with a white print design on the front and a Mona Lisa design on the back. The suspect took three Apple i-phones from the side desk inside the store. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220, the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665 or our Opelika Police App. You may wish to remain anonymous.