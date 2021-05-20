Video: How to Troll for Spring Trout and Salmon
Luke Bizzel and his fishing buddies, Steve Schapiro and Tony Cosgrave, are dedicated fly fishermen, but they all grew up trolling big lakes in the northeastern US. A few years back, the friends pooled their resources and picked up a Sea Swirl Striper 2600 and rigged it to fish. It hasn’t been all smooth sailing—with all the difficulties and expenses that boat ownership comes with—but it has been a great way for the friends to stay connected and chase fish around the lakes they grew up on.www.fieldandstream.com