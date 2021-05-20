Video: How to Troll for Spring Trout and Salmon

I can say that the fishing is really up and down with only a few hours of the day producing fish .It seems like the water turns warmer everyday and the fish are going deeper .Some of the Salmon we are getting are as deep as 75 feet .Trolling spoons from 2mph to 2.5 has been working well for Rainbows and 1,5 for the Kokanee and Kings .The fish are spread out with the best fish seems to be on the northern part of the lake .Bass fishing is still red hit with 90 percent of the fish being on the banks.Csll 530-515-5951 for open dates .Remember I've been guiding in Shasta Lake since 1988 full time.