newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Chicago Fire Names Glassman Chrein President as MLS Adds Another Female Exec

By Emily Caron
Posted by 
Sportico
Sportico
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

MLS club Chicago Fire FC has hired Ishwara Glassman Chrein as its new president to oversee all aspects of the Fire’s business operations. Glassman Chrein comes to Chicago after serving as Yahoo Sports / Verizon Media’s head of sports partnerships and business development. She also spent nine years at WME IMG Sports, Entertainment and Media, finishing as SVP and global head of sales operations and strategic planning.

www.sportico.com
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
143
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Operations#Img#Executive Chairman#Yahoo Inc#Team Sports#Wme Img Sports#Entertainment And Media#Svp#Morningstar#Fast Company#Club#Chicagoland#Chicago Fire Fc#Business Magazines Inc#Mls History#Billionaire Joe Mansueto#Director Georg Heitz#Sports Partnerships#Img#January
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Verizon
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

History: DC United vs Chicago Fire 2021 MLS Game 5 Preview

Look at how far we’ve fallen from October 25, 1998. 23 years ago, this game would have been a game among titans worthy of broadcast on national network television. This is a game whose past is filled with historic names in American Soccer: Nowak, Podbrozny, Moreno, and Etcheverry (just to name 4) are all names synonymous with pro soccer in the 90s and are entrenched in the American soccer consciousness. Early on, not a game between these two teams went without some sort of fanfare from the national soccer media. This was a match full of importance and meaning.
MLSESPN

Sources: MLS champs Columbus to drop 'Crew' from name in rebrand

Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew SC will unveil a rebrand that will see the defending MLS Cup champions drop their "Crew" nickname, sources have told ESPN's Jeff Carlisle. Multiple reports emerged late Friday that club will go simply as Columbus SC. The team will inform staff of the decision...
MLSthestatszone.com

2021 American MLS – Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Preview & Prediction

When does Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union kick off? Saturday 8th May, 2021 – 18:00 (UK) Where is Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union being played? Soldier Field, Chicago. Where can I get tickets for Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union? The latest ticket information can be found on each club’s official website.
MLSphiladelphiaunion.com

Jakob Glesnes named to MLS Team of the Week

Philadelphia Union defender Jakob Glesnes has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Week after helping the Boys in Blue to a 2-0 win over Chicago Fire FC. Glesnes notched his second-career goal with the Union in the 60th minute, heading home a pass from fellow defender Kai Wagner. In the clean sheet, Glesnes led the team with five clearances while making two interceptions and winning a tackle.
MLSchatsports.com

Dájome, Crepeau named to MLS Team of the Week

Major League Soccer announced on Monday that Vancouver Whitecaps FC winger Cristian Dájome and goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau have been named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 4.. Dájome notched his first MLS brace over the weekend against Canadian rivals CF Montreal, calmy slotting home a penalty kick...
MLShottimeinoldtown.com

Back Home: Chicago Fire vs. Philadelphia Union 2021 MLS Game 4 Preview

The Chicago Fire rarely start a match poorly. They play sound defense for several minutes, and sometimes score some beautiful goals. But there’s usually a moment—sometimes it’s a mistake, other times it’s an act of individual brilliance by the other team, or, maybe just a bit of bad luck—and then the heads drop. We saw that the last time out, a 2-0 defeat to the Red Bulls.
MLSPosted by
Sportico

Vikings Owners Wilf Family Near Deal to Buy MLS Club Orlando City

The Wilf family, owners of the Minnesota Vikings, are nearing an agreement to purchase Major League Soccer’s Orlando City SC from Flávio Augusto da Silva, according to multiple people familiar with the talks. The deal, which includes the team’s stadium and the NWSL’s Orlando Pride, could be announced as early...
MLSfrontrowsoccer.com

HE’S WONDO-FUL: Quakes’ Wondolowski named MLS player of the week

Chris Wondolowski tallied twice off the bench for San Jose. (Photo courtesy of MLS) San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski Monday was voted the Major League Soccer player of the week. Wondolowski came off the substitutes’ bench to score two goals, leading the Quakes to a 2-1 come-from-behind win against...
MLSwiartonecho.com

TFC adds veteran MLS forward Dom Dwyer

Toronto FC has signed forward Dom Dwyer through 2022, the club announced on Tuesday night. “Dom is a powerful attacking player that has experience scoring goals in this league. He’s been training with us in Orlando and he’s fit very well within the group,” TFC GM Ali Curtis said. “Adding Dom gives us another dangerous attacking option when we think about our front six.
MLSStumptown Footy

Williamson, Ketterer named to MLS Team of the Week

After putting in excellent showings in a 2-0 road victory over the San Jose Earthquakes this past Saturday, Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson and goalkeeper Logan Ketterer have both been named to the MLS Week 5 Team of the Week. They are the first Timbers to make the team this season.
NHLThe Ringer

Rangers Fire GM and President

JJ is joined by Shaun Morash of CBS Radio for a bonus episode after the Rangers shockingly fired GM Jeff Gorton and president John Davidson. Why did it happen now, and how much did it have to do with the team’s statement following the Tom Wilson controversy? And where do the Rangers as a franchise go from here? Plus, we always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Raúl Ruidíaz named to MLS Team of the Week bench for Week 4

Major League Soccer on Monday named Sounders FC forward Raúl Ruidíaz to the Week 4 MLS Team of the Week bench following Seattle’s 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Sunday night. Ruidíaz popped up in dangerous spots all afternoon, combining with teammates and making clever runs...
NFLPosted by
Sportico

Sporticast: NFL Owners Eye MLS Club, Horse Racing’s Latest Controversy

In the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a Sportico report that the Wilf family, owners of the Minnesota Vikings, are close to acquiring MLS club Orlando City SC. The deal, which includes the NWSL’s Orlando Pride and the team’s stadium, is expected to close in the $400-$450 million range.
FIFAPosted by
Sportico

Fox Sports Boosts Soccer Portfolio With Six-Year CONMEBOL Deal

The U.S. media market is in the midst of an international soccer boom, and Fox Sports is the latest player to bulk up its fútbol arsenal, having inked a six-year deal for the stateside rights to the South American league CONMEBOL. Among the properties Fox scooped up include the month-long...
MLSsounderatheart.com

Four Sounders named to MLS Team of the Week

It turns out that racking up six points in two matches, to extend your unbeaten streak to start the season the six games will turn some heads. The Seattle Sounders continued their scorching-hot start to the season with two shutout victories over the San Jose Earthquakes and LAFC, and as a result were acknowledged by MLSsoccer.com with four entries on ‘Team of the Week.’
Chicago, ILmediapost.com

Diquez Tapped As First Female CEO Of DDB Chicago

Omnicom’s DDB North America has hired Andrea Diquez to lead its Chicago office as CEO. Chicago is the agency’s largest office and Diquez is the first female to lead it. She succeeds Paul Gunning who oversaw the Chicago office as part of his U.S. CEO remit. Gunning retired last year.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chicago Fire Showrunner Talks Casey's Future After His Big News And 'Clarity' About Feelings For Dawson

Chicago Fire delivered some potentially catastrophic news for none other than Matt Casey in Season 9, and the implications were bad enough that he (and fans) had reasons to worry that his head injury marked the end of his career with the CFD. In a stroke of very good luck, he learned that rather than the recent knock on his noggin taking him out of commission, the injury he sustained many years ago isn't going to be a factor in his future anymore. So, what does his future look like now? Fire showrunner Derek Haas talked with CinemaBlend about what's ahead for Casey in the final episodes of Season 9.