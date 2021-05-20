Chicago Fire Names Glassman Chrein President as MLS Adds Another Female Exec
MLS club Chicago Fire FC has hired Ishwara Glassman Chrein as its new president to oversee all aspects of the Fire’s business operations. Glassman Chrein comes to Chicago after serving as Yahoo Sports / Verizon Media’s head of sports partnerships and business development. She also spent nine years at WME IMG Sports, Entertainment and Media, finishing as SVP and global head of sales operations and strategic planning.www.sportico.com