The book isn’t always better than the movie. This has been proven true despite the lingering impression that adaptation is a sloped process, with cultural value trickling downhill from print to screen to, ultimately, dribble at the bottom around a sponsored Snapchat series or something. Sometimes a movie is able to do things a book can’t by letting visuals lead the way. Sometimes a movie streamlines a narrative for the better, smoothing away messy strands and awkward digressions. And sometimes a book just isn’t very good, and the film using it as a basis is able to tease art out of something that wasn’t especially artful to begin with.