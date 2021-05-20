Waterloo Sparkling Water Is The Official Flavored Sparkling Water Of SOBEWFF

newsbreak-logo
AUSTIN, Texas – Waterloo Sparkling Water, based in Austin and known for its refreshing fruit-inspired flavored sparkling waters, is pleased to announce it is the Official Flavored Sparkling Water of the upcoming Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine and Food Festival (SOBEWFF). Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, SOBEWFF is widely recognized as one of America’s favorite gourmet gatherings on the beach showcasing the talents of the world’s most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities.

